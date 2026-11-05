ADC Judgment: CUPP accuses APC of seeking one-party state

By John Alechenu

ABUJA — The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has criticised the court ruling nullifying the African Democratic Congress (ADC) executive committee and its candidates, alleging that the development could weaken opposition parties and undermine political competition in Nigeria.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday through its Office of the Spokesperson, the coalition accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of benefiting from what it described as a systematic effort to weaken opposition parties.

CUPP alleged that the judgment was part of a broader attempt to undermine opposition political structures and create conditions for a one-party state.

The coalition also expressed concern over the role of the judiciary, arguing that the ruling raised questions about the courts’ responsibility to protect democratic rights and political participation.

The statement read in part: “CUPP views this controversial judgment not as an isolated legal dispute, but as part of a well-choreographed, state-sponsored onslaught aimed at wiping out viable opposition parties and turning Nigeria into a one-party state.”

It further alleged that sections of the judiciary had failed to adequately protect the interests of citizens and the electoral process.

CUPP also accused the APC-led government of relying on legal technicalities to challenge opposition candidates and party leadership structures, saying such developments could restrict political competition and undermine public confidence in the electoral system.

The coalition warned that the judiciary must remain guided by the Constitution and the interests of Nigerians rather than political considerations.

“The judiciary must remember that its allegiance belongs to the Constitution and the Nigerian people, not to the political actors of the day. When the courts become a tool for political liquidation, the very survival of our democracy is at stake,” the statement said.

CUPP declared solidarity with the ADC and other opposition groups, saying it would continue to defend democratic participation and political pluralism.

The coalition added: “CUPP stands in solidarity with the ADC and all progressive forces in Nigeria. We will not sit idly by while the hard-earned democratic gains of our nation are plundered by an authoritarian regime.”