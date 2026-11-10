ADC faults INEC for condemning ‘rig and die’, ignoring APC chairman’s AK-47 threat

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of applying double standards in tackling electoral violence, questioning its silence over an alleged AK-47 threat by an APC chairman against opposition voters.

The party said INEC’s condemnation of the ‘rig and die’ slogan ahead of the 2027 general elections was appropriate, but insisted that the commission must show equal urgency when threats emanate from the ruling party.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC recalled remarks attributed to Edo State APC Chairman, Jarrett Tenebe, threatening to use AK-47 rifles against those who refused to vote for President Bola Tinubu.

“Why has INEC found its voice to condemn ‘rig and die’ but remained conspicuously silent on the threat by an APC chairman to use AK-47 rifles against opposition voters? Is a slogan more dangerous than a gun?” the party asked.

It also challenged INEC to disclose whether it had referred the alleged threat to security agencies.

“If INEC is concerned about the language of those warning against electoral rigging, should it not be even more concerned when a political party official threatens voters with AK-47 rifles? Has INEC referred the matter to security agencies? If not, why not?” the ADC queried.

The opposition party maintained that it rejected electoral violence regardless of the political affiliation of those making the threats.

“However, INEC cannot demand peaceful elections without demonstrating equal concern for those threatened with violence. Its responsibility is not merely to condemn inflammatory language, but to demand an environment that permits every Nigerian to vote freely,” Abdullahi said.