The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has rejected allegations by the All Progressives Congress (APC) that it is sponsoring hoodlums to disrupt campaign rallies, insisting that Nigerians do not need opposition parties to express dissatisfaction with the economic situation in the country.

The party said public anger over the policies of President Bola Tinubu’s administration should not be attributed to opposition-sponsored activities.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, accused the APC of attempting to portray public discontent with the government as a political plot.

Shaibu said the policies of the Tinubu administration over the past three and a half years had increased the cost of food, fuel and other basic necessities, adding that Nigerians were entitled to assess the government’s performance based on their daily experiences.

The ADC was reacting to an earlier statement by Dele Alake, spokesperson of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, who accused the ADC and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) of sponsoring hoodlums to disrupt campaign events and endanger young Nigerians.

Alake had also alleged that opposition parties were using artificial intelligence-generated images, deepfakes, fake news and sponsored protests to create tension ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He further accused the parties of mobilising young people with cudgels and directing them to chant “Bamaiyi” at APC campaign rallies.

However, the ADC questioned the allegations, particularly the circumstances surrounding the reported release of individuals arrested in connection with the incident.

The party asked the APC to provide evidence linking it to the alleged sponsorship of violence rather than making accusations against opposition groups.

“The Presidency earlier denied that the President’s motorcade had been pelted. Now the APC campaign council says people were detained for pelting the convoy with stones and that President Tinubu directed their release. Which account should Nigerians believe?” the statement asked.

It added: “If the APC has evidence that the ADC armed or sponsored those people, why were those detained released? Why have the alleged sponsors not been identified and prosecuted? A government with evidence of such a serious offence should hand it to investigators, not fling accusations at its opponents.”

The ADC denied sponsoring violence or recruiting young people to confront political opponents, saying it condemned attacks on campaigners, supporters, places of worship and public property, irrespective of political affiliation.

The party also urged the ruling APC to account for its own campaign activities, arguing that reports and images purportedly showing money being distributed at political events should also be scrutinised.

It maintained that public criticism of the government should not automatically be characterised as opposition-sponsored activity.

“Nigerians are entitled to judge this government by the cost of living and by their own daily experience. Calling their anger an opposition plot will not make it disappear,” the statement added.