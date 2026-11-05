ADC crisis: No one is above party constitution, Nafiu Bala tells Mark-led exco

By Luminous Jannamike

Hon. Nafiu Bala Gombe, National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has declared that no political party leader is above the party’s constitution, following the Federal High Court judgment on the party’s leadership dispute.

Gombe said the judgment reinforced the principle that leadership positions in political parties must emerge through lawful and constitutionally recognised procedures, not imposition or political expediency, insisting that courts must intervene when parties

disregard their own rules.

In a statement reacting to the judgment in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025, involving him, the ADC and four others, Gombe commended the trial judge for what he described as an independent, impartial and courageous handling of the politically sensitive dispute.

“With profound respect for the Bench, and with a deep sense of duty to the administration of justice in Nigeria, I most respectfully commend the Federal High Court and the trial Judge for the independent, impartial, and intellectually rigorous manner in which

His Lordship handled and determined the above-referenced matter,” he said.

Describing the case as a major test of judicial independence, Gombe said it raised critical questions about party autonomy, internal democracy, constitutional supremacy and the regulatory responsibilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“By subjecting the question of leadership emergence to constitutional and statutory scrutiny, rather than to political expediency,

His Lordship affirmed a foundational principle of Nigerian jurisprudence: political parties are not above their own constitutions, and the Electoral Act is not a mere suggestion,” he stated.

On the obligation of political parties to obey their internal rules, Gombe said courts had a duty to intervene where established procedures were disregarded.

“Where a party’s constitution prescribes a procedure for succession and leadership, that procedure must be obeyed. Where a political party fails to comply with the rules, procedures, and constitutional provisions laid down for its own governance, the court is duty-bound to intervene in order to safeguard democracy, uphold the rule of law, and prevent anarchy.

“No man is above the law, and no man is below it,” he declared.

The ADC chairman said the judgment went beyond the immediate contest between the parties, arguing that it demonstrated that the judiciary could withstand political pressure and decide cases strictly on their merits.

“It restores public confidence that a judge can still decide on the law and the facts alone, uninfluenced by political pressure, media commentary, or the weight of personalities involved in the suit.

“It affirms that leadership must emerge through lawful process, not through imposition, and that aggrieved members have a legitimate right to seek redress in court rather than resort to self-help. It reassures ordinary Nigerians that the court remains the last

hope of the common man, and indeed, of every man,” he added.

Citing the judicial principle that justice must not only be done but must manifestly be seen to be done, Gombe said the judge’s conduct in the case reflected that standard.

He also commended the judge for demonstrating patience, erudition and firmness in handling the dispute, while praising his legal team for its diligence and commitment throughout the proceedings.

Gombe further thanked supporters across the country for their solidarity, loyalty and prayers, urging the judiciary to sustain its commitment to impartial justice, constitutional democracy and the rule of law.

He insisted that political parties must respect their constitutions and ensure that leadership emerges through lawful procedures rather than imposition.

Vanguard News