ADC accuses Sokoto govt of intimidation, demands reopening of campaign office

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the Sokoto State Government of using the police to intimidate opposition politicians and frustrate its political activities, following the sealing of its state campaign office in Sokoto.

The party demanded the immediate reopening of the premises, describing the action as illegal and an infringement on its constitutional rights ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the ADC said its campaign office along Ahmadu Bello Way in Sokoto metropolis was sealed on Tuesday, November 3, by officers of the Sokoto State Police Command allegedly acting on the orders of the state government.

The development occurred barely hours before the commencement of the party’s presidential campaign flag-off in the state, with the proposed campaign venue reportedly remaining locked.

The statement was signed by Yusuf Suleiman, also known as Dan Amar Sokoto, Deputy Director-General of Administration of the Atiku Abubakar ADC 2027 Presidential Campaign Council, and made available to journalists.

The party alleged that the premises were sealed without a court order, prior notice or any lawful explanation from the authorities.

It described the action as “illegal, unconstitutional and reckless”, arguing that it violated its rights to freedom of association, peaceful assembly and political participation.

The ADC also cited Section 95 of the Electoral Act 2026, arguing that the action undermined the legal protections available to registered political parties to organise and conduct their activities without unlawful interference.

The party further linked the development to what it described as a pattern of political intimidation in the state, recalling an alleged attack on its governorship candidate, Manir Muhammad Dan’iya, at Sultan Sadiq Abubakar International Airport four days earlier.

It dismissed suggestions that the authorities might not have known who occupied the building, insisting that the party had operated openly from the premises for more than eight years.

“The claim that the authorities do not know who occupies the building is not credible. The ADC has operated openly from those premises for more than eight years,” the statement said.

The party argued that any genuine inquiry into the ownership or occupation of the property should have been made through a formal letter rather than the deployment of armed police officers to seal its premises.

It also alleged that the state government was concerned about the growing support for the ADC and its candidates, accusing it of responding to political competition with force rather than democratic engagement.

“We reject this conduct in its entirety. We will pursue every legitimate and lawful remedy available to us to reopen our office and to protect our members, our supporters and our property in Sokoto,” it stated.

The ADC held the state government and the police command responsible for any breach of peace that might arise from the closure.

It consequently called on the Inspector-General of Police to direct the immediate reopening of the premises and ensure that the police discharged their responsibilities impartially towards all political parties.

The party also appealed to civil society organisations, election observers and the international community to condemn the action and demand explanations from the Sokoto State Government and the police.

It specifically urged Nigeria’s international partners, including the United States, United Kingdom, European Union, France, Germany, Italy and the Commonwealth, to take note of what it described as actions undermining democratic governance in the state and consider visa restrictions against individuals found responsible for subverting democratic processes.

“Democracy in Sokoto will not be locked away. The people of Sokoto will be heard,” the party declared.

Vanguard Newspaper