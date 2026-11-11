ADC accuses APC govt of sealing Arewa House to stop Atiku’s consultation

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of frustrating opposition activities after the Kaduna State Government allegedly sealed the historic Arewa House ahead of its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s planned consultation with Northern stakeholders.

The party said the development was part of a growing pattern of attempts to obstruct its political engagements, warning that denying its candidate access to a proposed venue for consultation amounted to using public authority against democratic competition.

In a statement by the Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, Phrank Shaibu, on Tuesday, the party also expressed concern over the release of the authenticated copy of Justice Peter Lifu’s judgment on the final day of the constitutionally prescribed seven-day period for furnishing parties with court decisions.

The ADC said the timing had left it with little time to study the judgment and prepare its next legal steps, but vowed to pursue all available lawful remedies.

Citing Section 294(1) of the 1999 Constitution, the party noted that courts are required to furnish parties with duly authenticated copies of their decisions within seven days of delivery.

On the Arewa House controversy, Atiku said: “My campaign team had proposed the Arewa House as the venue for our consultation with stakeholders on Thursday and, today, the APC government decided to seal the building.”

The ADC described Arewa House as part of the shared heritage of Northern Nigeria’s diverse peoples, arguing that its closure ahead of the proposed consultation was an affront to their culture and dignity.

Drawing a parallel with its campaign flag-off in Sokoto, the party alleged that the APC-led government had similarly attempted to frustrate the event, but that the people had stood firm.

“This is a troubling pattern,” the party said.

Holding President Bola Tinubu and the APC politically responsible, the ADC said the ruling party should not deploy public authority to restrict opposition activities or undermine Nigerians’ freedom to make political choices.

“An outgoing president and a ruling party should respect democratic competition, not use public authority to impede the opposition, restrict political consultation or weaken Nigerians’ right to choose,” the party said.

The ADC vowed to press ahead with its political engagements despite the alleged obstruction, thanking Nigerians for their support and solidarity.

It said it would continue its consultations, pursue its legal rights and take its message of a new direction to the electorate.