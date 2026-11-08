ADAMU: Like father, Amos, like son, Samson, by Patrick Omorodion

Patrick Omorodion

Recently, the Confederation of African Football, CAF confirmed Samson Adamu, the scion of Dr. Amos Adamu, as the General Secretary of the continental football body. Former Super Eagles player, Paul Okoku in today’s Column takes a peep into the rise of the younger Adamu in African football and states that his appointment should “encourage Nigeria to invest more seriously in developing qualified sports administrators, coaches, technical professionals and former athletes interested in leadership”. Enjoy it!

SAMSON ADAMU MAKES HISTORY AT CAF: BEYOND THE CONGRATULATIONS, WHAT COMES NEXT?

Nigeria has another reason to celebrate an important milestone in African football administration. Samson Adamu has reportedly been confirmed as the substantive General Secretary of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), becoming the first Nigerian to occupy the position since the organisation’s establishment in 1957.

Congratulations are appropriate. But beyond the celebrations lies a more important question: What prepares an individual for such enormous responsibility, and what should African football expect from his leadership?

An appointment makes history. Performance determines its legacy.

A CAREER BUILT BEYOND THE HEADLINES

Samson Adamu is not arriving at the summit of African football administration without professional preparation. He studied Business Management and Computer Science at the American University of Paris and completed the prestigious FIFA Master postgraduate programme in 2009. Before joining CAF, he spent approximately a decade with Kinetic Sport Management, where he helped develop Copa Lagos, an international beach soccer competition.

His professional journey subsequently took him to CAF in 2018, where he served as Director of Competitions and later Director of Tournaments and Events. On March 29, 2026, he became Acting General Secretary following the departure of Véron Mosengo-Omba.

These are relevant qualifications and experiences that deserve recognition.

His career also demonstrates something Nigerian football frequently overlooks: successful sports administration requires specialised education, operational competence, strategic planning and institutional experience.

AFCON’S RETURN TO EVERY TWO YEARS: SAMSON ADAMU’S ROLE

One of the most significant recent developments in African football is CAF’s decision to reverse its controversial proposal to stage the Africa Cup of Nations every four years.

On October 29, 2026, CAF’s Executive Committee unanimously approved the continuation of AFCON’s traditional two-year cycle, reversing the direction announced in December 2025.

The decision was important for African football’s identity, commercial interests and the opportunities available to national teams, players and participating countries.

But there is an interesting connection to Samson Adamu.

According to Uganda’s Daily Monitor, Adamu, then serving as Acting CAF General Secretary, issued an official communication dated October 23, 2026, asking all 54 CAF member associations to submit recommendations on whether AFCON should be held every two or four years.

The request came from CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe, with responses requested by October 28.

This places Adamu directly within the administrative consultation process preceding the Executive Committee’s decision.

The reversal itself was taken by CAF’s Executive Committee, not by Adamu individually. Nevertheless, the episode illustrates the substantial responsibilities attached to the General Secretary’s office and the importance of ensuring that member associations have opportunities to contribute to decisions affecting the continent’s football future.

CAF has confirmed that the next tournaments will take place in 2027, 2028, 2031 and 2033, with no tournament scheduled for the 2030 FIFA World Cup year.

For Samson Adamu, this is an early example of the governance challenges associated with his position.

African football needs administrators capable of supporting transparent consultations, respecting member associations and implementing decisions that protect the continent’s sporting and economic interests.

Leadership is not only about making decisions. It is also about ensuring that the voices of those affected are heard.

THE FAMILY NAME AND THE INDIVIDUAL

Samson is the son of Dr. Amos Adamu, one of Nigeria’s most influential former sports administrators. His father occupied senior positions in Nigerian sports administration and served on the executive committees of both CAF and FIFA.

That family connection is part of Samson’s biography. It neither establishes his professional competence nor diminishes the qualifications he has independently acquired.

A father’s achievements cannot automatically become his son’s achievements. Equally, a father’s mistakes cannot automatically become his son’s mistakes.

The responsible approach is to assess Samson Adamu on his education, professional record, decisions and eventual performance in office.

WHAT SHOULD AFRICAN FOOTBALL EXPECT?

The CAF General Secretary is not merely a ceremonial representative.

The office carries substantial administrative responsibility for an organisation serving 54 national football associations.

Its work influences competitions, administration, institutional coordination and the implementation of decisions affecting African football.

For Samson Adamu, the real examination now begins.

Will CAF demonstrate greater administrative transparency? Will competition management become more consistent? Will the concerns of smaller football associations receive appropriate attention? Will institutional accountability become stronger?

These are reasonable expectations of the office, not prejudgments against its new occupant.

His appointment should also encourage Nigeria to invest more seriously in developing qualified sports administrators, coaches, technical professionals and former athletes interested in leadership.

Our football institutions should provide transparent pathways through which competence, experience and integrity determine advancement.

The emergence of one Nigerian at CAF should inspire opportunity for many others.

HISTORY IS ONLY THE BEGINNING

I congratulate Samson Adamu on this historic professional achievement and wish him wisdom, courage and success in serving African football.

Nigeria should celebrate its citizens who distinguish themselves internationally. But celebration must never replace thoughtful assessment of responsibility.

The highest honour of leadership is not simply reaching an important office. It is leaving the institution stronger, fairer and more credible than one found it. Samson Adamu has earned a place in African football history. What he does with that place will determine his legacy.