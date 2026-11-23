By Henry Obetta

An Adamawa State High Court sitting in Yola has sentenced a man, Shuaibu Usman, to 10 years’ imprisonment without an option of fine for defrauding Hamza Abba Ishaka of N7.48 million under the guise of investing in a digital mining business.

The court, presided over by Justice Benjamin Manji, also ordered Usman to refund the sum of N7,483,950 to the victim.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) disclosed this in a statement posted on its X account on Monday, saying the convict was prosecuted by its Gombe Zonal Directorate on a one-count charge of cheating.

According to the charge, Usman sometime in September 2022 in Yola, Adamawa State, dishonestly induced Ishaka to part with N7,483,950 under the pretext of investing in a digital mining business.

The offence was said to contravene Section 312 and punishable under Section 313 of the Adamawa State Penal Code Law, 2018.

The EFCC said Usman was arraigned on February 17, 2025, but pleaded not guilty, leading to a full trial.

During the trial, prosecution counsel, A.M. Labaran, called two witnesses and tendered documentary evidence to establish the case against the defendant.

The defence counsel, A.Y. Mohammed, on his part, presented four witnesses and tendered four exhibits.

In his judgment delivered on November 17, 2026, Justice Manji found Usman guilty and sentenced him to 10 years in prison without an option of fine.

The judge also ordered him to make full restitution of the defrauded sum to Ishaka.

The commission said the case followed a petition by Ishaka, who alleged that Usman collected the money from him on the promise of investing it in a digital mining business.

However, the purported investment turned out to be fraudulent, and efforts by the petitioner to recover his money from Usman were unsuccessful, prompting him to petition the EFCC.