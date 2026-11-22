Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria

By Chioma Obinna

The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) on Sunday petitioned the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, over alleged regulatory overreach and unlawful pharmaceutical enforcement by the Edo State Consumer Protection Committee.



The association urged the Federal Government to intervene, warning that state agencies must not assume regulatory powers vested in federal institutions under existing laws.



In a petition titled “Exercising Regulatory Control within the Constitutional Framework in Nigeria”, and jointly signed by ACPN National Chairman, Pharm. Ambrose Igwekamma Ezeh, and National Secretary, Pharm. Obiageri Ikwu, ACPN said it supported efforts to rid the country of counterfeit, adulterated, substandard and expired medicines but insisted that such interventions must be evidence-based, follow due process and comply with the relevant laws.



The association specifically faulted the Edo State Consumer Protection Committee for reportedly declaring Camosunate a banned medicinal product in Nigeria, arguing that the committee lacked the statutory authority to make such a pronouncement.



According to ACPN, “The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) is empowered by law to register, ban or deregister drugs and food products in the country. A verification of NAFDAC’s official Green Book showed that Camosunate Children Powder, with registration number 04-7908, manufactured by Front Pharmaceuticals PLC and marketed by Geneith Pharmaceuticals Limited, remained an active registered medicinal product.”



The association said the product’s registration was approved on November 26, 2025, and would remain valid until November 25, 2030.



“This is an official regulatory record, not an opinion or an industry rumour. There was no official NAFDAC declaration, suspension, withdrawal or cancellation notice establishing that the specific Camosunate formulation pronounced banned by the Edo committee was prohibited in Nigeria.”



The association also raised concerns over a reported enforcement operation involving ALSO CARE Pharmacy in Evbuodia community, along Airport Road, Benin City, and the public allegations made against the establishment.

It called for the disclosure of the products seized, their registration particulars and the independent regulatory evidence supporting any allegation of counterfeit or prohibited medicines.

“No pharmacy should be publicly condemned on the basis of unverified assertions,” the association said.

Citing the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (Establishment) Act 2022, ACPN maintained that the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) had statutory responsibility for the registration, inspection, licensing and regulation of pharmaceutical premises across the country.

It specifically referenced Sections 4, 22, 31 and 32 of the Act, arguing that pharmaceutical premises regulation must be undertaken by legally designated authorities.

The association also cited Sections 7 and 8 of the Counterfeit and Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, Cap C34 LFN 2004, which provide for the constitution and powers of state task forces.

It, however, argued that such provisions did not automatically empower state consumer protection committees to assume specialised pharmaceutical regulatory functions.

“Such powers cannot automatically be appropriated by State Consumer Protection Committee, as it is not recognised to carry out such functions in all the relevant existing federal laws,” it said.

ACPN further cited Section 5 of the NAFDAC Act, Cap N1 LFN 2004, as the statutory basis for NAFDAC’s responsibility for regulating medicinal products.

The association urged Fagbemi to liaise with Attorneys-General and Commissioners for Justice in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory to sensitise government agencies on their constitutional and statutory responsibilities.

It also called for an end to pharmaceutical enforcement activities conducted without appropriate legal authority and urged all relevant agencies to respect the mandates of NAFDAC and PCN.

While reaffirming its commitment to protecting Nigerians from fake and falsified medicines, the association warned against the misuse of consumer protection powers.

“Consumer protection must never become a licence for misinformation, administrative arbitrariness, or regulatory intimidation. Public officials must be accountable for their claims.”