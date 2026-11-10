ACF crisis deepens as chairman alleges invasion of secretariat

— Osuman accuses individuals of breaking into Kaduna headquarters, removing valuables

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The leadership crisis in the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has taken a fresh turn following allegations by its National Chairman, Maman Mike Osuman, that some individuals forcibly gained access to the organisation’s national secretariat in Kaduna and removed valuables.

In a petition dated November 9, 2026, and addressed to Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, Osuman accused two individuals of allegedly breaking into the ACF headquarters at No. 11A Sokoto Road, Kaduna, without the authorisation of the recognised leadership.

The petition was also copied to the Inspector-General of Police, the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police and the Director of the Department of State Services (DSS) in the state.

According to Osuman, the individuals allegedly gained access to the premises by breaking the gates and office doors, changing the locks and removing valuables and other properties belonging to the organisation.

He further alleged that the operation was carried out without the knowledge or consent of the recognised leadership of the forum and without a search warrant.

Describing the alleged incident as an assault on the institutional integrity of the organisation, Osuman appealed to Governor Sani to intervene to prevent further escalation of the crisis.

“An invasion of this nature not only violates the sanctity of our corporate headquarters but is also a direct assault on the dignity of the entire Northern Region,” he said.

The chairman described the national secretariat as the collective heritage of Northern Nigeria, stressing that its protection was essential to preserving the dignity and integrity of the organisation.

He urged the governor to use his good offices to ensure that the rule of law prevailed and that the forum was protected against actions capable of undermining its stability.

The latest allegation has renewed attention on the protracted leadership crisis within the ACF, particularly the disagreement over control of its national secretariat and the authority to manage the organisation’s affairs.

The dispute has been characterised by competing positions among the forum’s leadership organs over the interpretation of its constitution, leadership structure and the legitimacy of decisions taken by the contending sides.

In one of the major developments, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the forum reportedly suspended its Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman, Alhaji Bashir M. Dalhatu, over alleged violations of the organisation’s constitution.

The suspension followed an emergency NEC meeting held in Kaduna in May 2026, amid tensions over access to the ACF headquarters and reports of police restrictions ahead of the meeting.

However, the Board of Trustees subsequently rejected Dalhatu’s purported suspension, describing the decision as illegal and unconstitutional and an attempt to destabilise the northern socio-cultural organisation.

The opposing positions have exposed deep divisions within the forum, with stakeholders holding conflicting views over the interpretation of its constitution and the respective powers of its governing organs.

The latest allegations surrounding the secretariat have further heightened concerns over the prolonged dispute and its implications for the unity and credibility of an organisation established to articulate the collective interests of Northern Nigeria.