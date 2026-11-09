Access to Justice: Head of India’s Rights Body meets CJN, signs MoU with NHRC

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – A high-level delegation from India’s National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) met with the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) on Monday to underscore the judiciary’s complementary role in enhancing access to justice.

The delegation, led by a retired Supreme Court of India judge, Justice V. Ramasubramanian, was accompanied on the visit by the Executive Secretary of Nigeria’s NHRC, Dr. Tony Ojukwu, SAN, and top officials of the Commission.

Although the meeting was held behind closed doors, Ojukwu, SAN, told journalists afterwards that the discussions centred on the need to guarantee speedy justice for victims of rights violations.

Stressing the need for effective collaboration between human rights institutions in the country and the judiciary, the NHRC boss said the CJN had assured him of her commitment to the cause.

He said the partnership with India is aimed at benefiting both countries through shared best practices, adding that it will further strengthen access to justice and human rights protection in Nigeria.

According to him, the NHRC’s role is similar to that of the Indian commission.

“Our visit here today is a recognition of the fact that human rights institutions need to work hand in hand with the judiciary to make sure that everybody is able to have access to justice and their rights respected.

“We got the assurances today. The CJN reaffirmed the commitment of the judiciary to work with the human rights commission to make sure that both institutions work together for the benefit of the people of Nigeria.

“This partnership will strengthen access to justice and the promotion and protection of human rights, and also ensure that such cases are given expedited action in court.

“The role we play here is exactly the same role that the Indian commission plays, and the CJN also extolled the Indian judiciary for laying the foundation.

“We practise in the area of public interest litigation, and we are able to share best practices in the work we do, both in India and Nigeria.

“Through this memorandum of understanding, we are going to make sure that our people benefit from the good practices in India as well as those in Nigeria,” the NHRC Executive Secretary added.

Likewise, Justice Ramasubramanian, who is the head of India’s NHRC, said his team’s visit to Nigeria was primarily for the signing of the MoU, which he said will benefit both countries.

“We just had a meeting with the Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria and her fellow justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

“It was a very fruitful meeting,” he added.