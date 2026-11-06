Accept court ruling, shun anti-Party activities, APC Chieftain urges Senator Karimi

Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim, a prominent All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Lokoja and a former supporter of Senator Sunday Karimi, has called on the lawmaker to accept the Federal High Court judgment affirming Hon. Sunday Bamidele Aro as the authentic winner of the Kogi West primary election.

The court ruling put to rest the legal tussle that followed Senator Karimi’s move to transfer the case from the Federal High Court in Lokoja to the Abuja division. Ibrahim noted that the final verdict clearly reflects the will of the people and the decision of the party.

“I am one of his supporters, but it’s obvious the party’s interest is supreme to that of any individual. My loyalty henceforth is with Sam Aro, the next senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Ibrahim stated.

The chieftain also distanced himself from ongoing political talks with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kogi West, shooting down the narrative that the APC cannot win the district without Karimi.

He called on Senator Karimi to work for the candidate declared by the court of law and throw his weight behind all APC candidates, from the presidency down to the state assembly.

Furthermore, Ibrahim urged Karimi’s supporters to change gear, describing Sam Aro as a credible person who has been tested, trusted, and found worthy. While congratulating the candidate, Ibrahim asked Aro to hit the ground running, assuring him that supporters are ready to work alongside him.