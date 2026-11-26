Ruben Amorim’s AC Milan, who had lost three of their opening four matches, gave their hopes of avoiding an embarrassing early exit a boost with a 4-2 victory at Olympiakos.

Milan were facing another huge blow to their bid to reach the knock-out phase when they were trailing to a Mike Maignan own goal and Joao Silva’s 49th-minute strike.

But Omari Hutchinson’s brilliant solo goal gave Milan a lifeline, and the former Ipswich winger then set up Alphadjo Cisse to equalise in the 63rd minute.

Hutchinson added another assist as he crossed for Christian Pulisic to volley home 19 minutes from time, before Diego Moreira’s injury-time fourth, breathing life into the seven-time European champions’ campaign.

Belgians Union Saint-Gilloise are fifth in the standings, one point behind Leverkusen, Ferencvaros and Benfica, after preserving their unbeaten record, also coming back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Lech Poznan.

– Clashes in Georgia –

The Turkish Football Federation condemned “unacceptable” scenes as Georgian police clashed with Besiktas fans who unfurled a pro-Palestinian banner.

The Istanbul team’s game against Hapoel was being played in Batumi due to security reasons.

“We strongly condemn the unacceptable attitudes, behaviour and actions directed at Besiktas supporters inside and outside the stadium before and during the UEFA Europa League match between our representative Besiktas and Hapoel Beer-Sheva in Georgia,” the club said.

A Turkish ministry source said Turkey’s top diplomat, Hakan Fidan, had spoken with his Georgian counterpart Maka Botchorishvili.

“Officials from the Turkish Embassy in Tbilisi and the Consulate General in Batumi are at the stadium,” the source said.

“All necessary steps are being taken to ensure the safety of our citizens and protect their rights.”

There were also violent clashes between Marseille and Levski Sofia supporters during the Ligue 1 club’s 1-0 win in France.

Brighton moved second in the Conference League table by swatting aside Universitatea Craiova of Romania 4-0.

Ghana international Ibrahim Osman scored his first goals for the high-flying Premier League club with a double, with Maxim De Cuyper and Charalampos Kostoulas also on the scoresheet.

Fabian Hurzeler’s side are two points behind leaders Monaco, who edged out Hearts 3-2 at Tynecastle courtesy of Folarin Balogun’s 94th-minute winner.