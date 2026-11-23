By John Alechenu, Abuja

A faction of the Labour Party (LP) led by Julius Abure has endorsed President Bola Tinubu for re-election in the 2027 general election, pledging to mobilise the six million votes the party claimed in the 2023 polls in support of the President.

Abure announced the decision on Monday after a meeting of the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) in Abuja.

He described Tinubu as the most suitable candidate to lead Nigeria beyond 2027, citing his political experience and record as a former governor of Lagos State.

“The best person to lead Nigeria in 2027 is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He has all it takes to move Nigeria to the next level,” Abure said.

He recalled Tinubu’s political experience as a former governor under the Alliance for Democracy (AD), arguing that he demonstrated resilience by rebuilding the party despite opposition from the Federal Government at the time.

Abure compared Tinubu’s experience with that of Peter Obi, arguing that the former Labour Party presidential candidate had failed to consolidate the political opportunity he gained after the 2023 general election.

The LP factional leader also alleged that opposition politicians were holding secret meetings to instigate violence ahead of the 2027 elections.

He specifically alleged that Obi and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar were meeting privately to create political tension because they anticipated defeat in the next general election.

“I’m aware that those who feel that they will not win the 2027 general election are already secretly meeting and wanting to create chaos and trouble in the land,” he said.

“Without wasting time, Obi and Atiku are meeting privately to instigate crisis, to instigate trouble in the land because they know that they will not win.”

Abure further alleged that some participants at recent political rallies were carrying weapons to cause disturbances ahead of the elections.

He, however, did not provide evidence to substantiate the allegations.

Warning against the use of young people for political protests, Abure urged parents to discourage their children and wards from participating in demonstrations that could expose them to danger.

“My admonition is simple: if anybody calls you to come out for protests or calls your children, tell them to bring out their children to lead the protests,” he said.

He accused some political leaders of keeping their own children abroad while allegedly encouraging young Nigerians to participate in potentially dangerous protests.

“They cannot have their children in America, in Dubai, in the UK, and then come and bring out our own children to be slaughtered on the streets,” he said.

Abure urged parents to prioritise the safety of their children, stressing that the protection of lives and property should take precedence over political activities.