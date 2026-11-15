Abiodun pledges more development for Remoland

L-R: Ogun State Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Ola Oresanya, who represented Governor Dapo Abiodun, Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Adewale Ajayi and Odemo of Ishara-Remo, Oba Peter Oluwole Ogunbayo, at the 57th Afotamodi Day celebration.

.as Odemo seeks ₦600m for palace reconstruction, highlights security gains, attracts investors to Isara

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the development of Remoland, pledging sustained investments in infrastructure, healthcare, education and economic growth as his tenure gradually winds down.

Abiodun also assured the people of Isara-Remo that his administration was working towards establishing a legacy hospital in the community to improve access to quality healthcare and strengthen the delivery of medical services in the area.

The governor gave the assurances on Saturday at the 57th Afotamodi Day Festival held in Isara-Remo, Ogun State.

The celebration, themed “Preserving Our Heritage, Restoring Our Glory,” also featured a fundraising initiative for the reconstruction of the palace of the Odemo of Isara-Remo, Oba Peter Oluwole Ogunbayo, with an estimated target of N600 million.

Speaking through the State Commissioner for Environment, Mr Ola Oresanya, Abiodun described the annual festival as more than a cultural gathering, noting that its 57-year history had established it as an enduring symbol of the identity, traditions and collective aspirations of the Isara people.

“For 57 years, this festival has remained a powerful symbol of the history, values, traditions and collective identity of the Isara people,” he said.

The governor noted that the festival had continued to provide a platform for preserving the community’s cultural heritage, strengthening family bonds, promoting religious harmony and fostering unity among residents.

He commended the Afotamodi Planning Committee, traditional institutions and other stakeholders for initiating the palace reconstruction project, urging Isara indigenes at home and abroad to support its successful completion.

According to him, the palace represents far more than a physical structure, as it embodies the authority of the traditional institution, cultural continuity and the collective dignity of the community.

“A palace is not merely a physical structure; it is an enduring symbol of traditional authority, cultural continuity, communal pride and the dignity of the institution it represents,” Abiodun stated.

On his administration’s development agenda, the governor assured the people that efforts to bridge infrastructure gaps and improve transportation networks across rural and urban communities would be sustained.

He disclosed that plans were being advanced for a legacy hospital in Isara-Remo, describing the proposed facility as a strategic investment in the health and wellbeing of the people.

He said the hospital, when completed, would improve access to medical services, create employment opportunities and serve as a lasting social investment in the community.

Abiodun added that his administration was also strengthening primary healthcare delivery, expanding educational opportunities and investing in skills acquisition, youth empowerment and agricultural development.

He said the government remained committed to improving the learning environment, supporting access to quality education and enhancing food security through interventions targeted at farmers and other participants in the agricultural value chain.

The governor maintained that the true measure of development was not merely the number of infrastructure projects delivered, but the extent to which such interventions improved people’s living standards and expanded their economic opportunities.

He further pledged to leave behind a state with stronger institutions, improved infrastructure, expanded social services, greater investment opportunities and a more vibrant economy.

Abiodun urged the incoming administration to sustain ongoing development programmes, warning against allowing political succession to undermine the state’s progress.

“Development must be a continuous process, and the progress of Ogun State must never be sacrificed on the altar of political succession,” he said.

In his address, the Odemo of Isara-Remo, Oba Peter Oluwole Ogunbayo, described the proposed reconstruction of the palace as a historic responsibility requiring the collective commitment of the entire community.

The monarch said the N600 million fundraising target should not be viewed merely as a financial obligation but as a collective investment in preserving the town’s history and restoring the dignity of its traditional institution.

“For generations, the Odemo’s Palace has symbolised our heritage. It is therefore our responsibility to ensure that future generations inherit a befitting palace that reflects the dignity of our traditional institution and the rich history of Isara-Remo,” he said.

He appealed to community associations, corporate organisations, business leaders and Isara indigenes in the diaspora to contribute generously towards the project.

Oba Ogunbayo also used the occasion to highlight measures taken by his administration to strengthen security in Isara-Remo since his emergence as the traditional ruler.

He disclosed that about 42 tactical and specialist police personnel had been deployed to the community following engagements with relevant security authorities amid heightened security concerns.

The monarch said he had also pursued the establishment of a Nigeria Police Force Area Command headquarters in Isara-Remo to strengthen security coordination and improve response to emergencies across the area.

Referring to security challenges in neighbouring communities, particularly the attack on Atoba Village, Orile-Oko, Oba Ogunbayo said he had engaged relevant authorities to support efforts towards securing the release of abducted victims and intensifying security patrols along vulnerable routes.

He commended the Ogunbayo Family for providing temporary accommodation for the Police Area Command and acknowledged the Daramola Dynasty Foundation’s efforts towards the construction of a permanent facility for the command.

The traditional ruler also recognised local organisations for donating patrol vehicles and other security equipment to support the activities of security agencies.

He particularly appreciated four quarry companies for their combined donation of N65 million towards security and community development initiatives.

“These efforts demonstrate what responsible leadership, community participation and strategic partnerships can achieve,” the monarch said.

He, however, emphasised that security remained a collective responsibility, requiring sustained cooperation among traditional institutions, government authorities, security agencies, corporate organisations and residents.

On economic development, Oba Ogunbayo disclosed that three companies had been attracted to Isara-Remo and had commenced land-clearing activities on properties acquired from the Ogun State Government under the Isara Industrial Cluster II Scheme along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

He expressed optimism that the investments would stimulate economic activities, create jobs and open up opportunities for youths, artisans, traders and other residents of the community.

The monarch further revealed that plans were underway for the development of a multipurpose market close to the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

According to him, the proposed market would provide an additional commercial platform for farmers, traders, entrepreneurs and business operators to expand their activities and contribute to the local economy.

He reaffirmed his commitment to working with the state government, investors and other community stakeholders to position Isara-Remo as an attractive destination for productive investments and sustainable economic growth.

Oba Ogunbayo said the 57th Afotamodi Day celebration should serve as a renewed call for unity, cultural preservation and collective action towards building a prosperous community for present and future generations.

“The greatness of a community is measured not only by its heritage but also by what its people achieve through unity, responsible leadership and collective action,” he said.

The Akarigbo and paramount ruler of Remo land, Oba Babatunde Ajayi in his remark urged the sons and daughters of the community to prioritize unity and further reaffirm their commitment to using their resources and influence to further develop the community.

Oba Ajayi emphasized that rapid development can only be achieved when the people rise to complement efforts by the government to make life much better for its citizens.

Some of the dignitaries at the event included the Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, an indigine of the community, Chief Mrs Bola Obasanjo, wife of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Hon Oladipupo Adebutu, the 2027 PDP governorship candidate for the state, the Akarigbo and paramount ruler of Remo land, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, the Chief Executive Officer of Adron Homes, Adetola Emmanuel King, the Onirolu of Irolu Remo, Oba Sikiru Adeyiga among others.