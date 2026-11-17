…Renovates 190 PHCs, functionalises 123

…Nursing college gets increased admission quota

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA — The Abia State Government has announced a 60 per cent reduction in maternal mortality between 2024 and 2026, saying the state now has the second-lowest maternal mortality rate in the country.

The government attributed the reported improvement to ongoing reforms in the health sector, including the rehabilitation of primary healthcare centres and increased investment in healthcare delivery.

Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, disclosed this during a briefing on the outcome of this week’s State Executive Council meeting at Government House, Umuahia. He was represented by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr Ferdinand Ekeoma.

Kanu said the administration had made progress in its efforts to revitalise primary healthcare, disclosing that 190 of the 200 primary healthcare centres earmarked for renovation under Project Ekwueme had been completed.

He said 123 of the renovated facilities had been made functional to provide essential medical services, while 27 had been equipped with solar power, with work ongoing at nine additional centres.

The Commissioner also announced the completion of all 77 World Bank-supported health projects in the state.

In another development, Kanu disclosed that the Aba Campus of the College of Nursing Sciences had secured an increase in its admission quota from 75 to 120 students following an accreditation exercise by the National Nursing and Midwifery Council.

According to him, the revised admission quota was communicated in an accreditation report released on November 13, reflecting the outcome of the institution’s accreditation exercise.

Meanwhile, the Rector of Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, Aba, Dr Christopher Okoro, has emerged Administrator of the Year in a nationwide poll organised by Leadership Excellence Award.

Kanu said Okoro secured 148,267 votes in the exercise, which recognised his contributions to institutional development, human capital development and technical and professional education.

He attributed the recognition to developments recorded at the institution under the Rector, including an increase in student enrolment by more than 6,000, improved infrastructure and better staff welfare.

The Commissioner also said the state government remained committed to education development, noting that the sector continued to receive 20 per cent of the state’s annual budget.

On public health surveillance, the government reported that Abia recorded no cases of Ebola, Lassa fever, COVID-19, diphtheria, cholera, mpox or yellow fever during the period under review.

The Commissioner for Health, Prof. Enoch Ogbonnaya Uche, who also addressed the briefing, provided an update on the Ebola situation in the country.

He disclosed that the index patient reported on October 20 had been transferred to Switzerland, where the patient subsequently recovered.

Uche further said all 62 contacts traced to the index case had completed the mandatory 21-day monitoring period and were cleared as of November 13, citing information from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

He, however, urged residents to remain vigilant, stressing that personal hygiene and sustained public awareness were essential to preventing infectious disease outbreaks.

Identifying hand hygiene as the focus of the state’s public health advisory for the week, the Commissioner advised residents to wash their hands regularly with running water, particularly at home, workplaces and after touching potentially contaminated surfaces.

He described regular handwashing as one of the simplest and most effective ways of preventing infections and curbing the spread of communicable diseases.