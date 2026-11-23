By Steve Oko

The Abia State Police Command has condemned the conduct of some of its personnel who allegedly stopped a man conveying his pregnant wife to hospital over the absence of a displayed vehicle number plate.

The incident, captured in a viral video that has generated reactions on social media, involved officers attached to the Surveillance Patrol and Guard Team of Ubakala Divisional Police Station.

The man was reportedly taking his pregnant wife to hospital after she began experiencing labour contractions when he encountered the officers, who allegedly insisted on taking him to the police station for driving without a displayed registration number plate.

Reacting to the incident, the Police Command said it had identified the officers involved and commenced an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the encounter and determine their level of responsibility.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Maureen Chinaka, the Command acknowledged that the man was driving without a displayed number plate, contrary to road traffic regulations.

It explained that vehicle identification was important, particularly in view of prevailing security challenges, including vehicle theft and the use of unidentified vehicles for criminal activities.

The Command, however, said enforcement of traffic regulations should be guided by sound judgment and consideration for human welfare, especially in emergency situations.

On the claim that the man’s wife was in labour, the police said preliminary information indicated that she was fine and had not given birth as of the time of the statement.

It added that no medical evidence had been presented to substantiate the claim that she was about to deliver.

Despite this, the Command expressed displeasure over what it described as the officers’ apparent failure to demonstrate sufficient empathy towards the pregnant woman.

The outgoing Commissioner of Police, AIG Wilfred Olutokunbo Afolabi, reiterated that the police had a statutory responsibility not only to prevent and detect crime and maintain law and order but also to protect lives, uphold citizens’ rights and assist people in distress.

He stressed that police duties must be discharged with professionalism, empathy, restraint and respect for human dignity.

According to him, although the Command would continue to enforce the law, such responsibilities must be carried out with humanity and consideration for prevailing circumstances.

The Command assured members of the public that the investigation would be thorough and that appropriate disciplinary measures would be taken if misconduct was established.