Pledges support for emerging talents to attain global recognition

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA — Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has said the state is making steady progress, expressing optimism about its development prospects under his administration.

Otti spoke at the grand finale of the 13th edition of the Vision Africa Icons Talent Show 2026 in Umuahia, where he highlighted his administration’s efforts to reposition the state’s economy and promote development across various sectors.

The governor, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Pastor Caleb Ajagba, also pledged government support for the discovery, development and international promotion of indigenous talents.

He said the administration was committed to creating opportunities for gifted young people to develop their abilities and gain recognition beyond Nigeria.

Reflecting on the state’s development journey, Otti said his administration had prioritised efforts to harness Abia’s economic and human resources.

“Before Otti came on board, Abia was lying fallow and prostrate. Nothing good was being said of Abia State. Today, Abia is being celebrated as a place of excellence,” he said.

The governor said purposeful leadership and collaboration were important in unlocking the state’s human and creative potential.

He assured participants in the talent show that the government would support successful contestants in pursuing opportunities for international recognition.

Otti also disclosed that the state government would partner with Vision Africa International to advance the initiative.

“Everybody that emerges here today is going global. His Excellency is going to make sure that global stardom is achieved,” he said.

He described the talent show as consistent with his administration’s commitment to identifying, nurturing and promoting the abilities of young people.

Earlier, the Chairman of the occasion, Noah Dallaji, represented by Theo Ubani, said Africa’s human talent remained one of the continent’s major competitive advantages.

“I tell people that Africa has talent to offer. We might not offer the best in technology, but what we can offer is talent,” he said.

In his welcome address, the founder and President of Vision Africa International, Archbishop Sunday Onuoha, called on political leaders to create conditions that would enable disadvantaged citizens to benefit from peace and development.

Onuoha, who is also Co-Chairman of the Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace, said Nigeria’s diversity should promote unity rather than division.

He urged Nigerians to work together across their differences to build a peaceful and prosperous country.

The 13th edition of the Vision Africa Icons Talent Show was held under the theme, “The Sound of Peace: Breaking Barriers, Building Bridges.”