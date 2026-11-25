By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA — The new Commissioner of Police in Abia State, Sylvester Edobanya Adaji, has vowed a crackdown on attacks, assaults and provocations against police officers, warning that hostility towards law enforcement personnel would no longer be tolerated.

Adaji, who assumed duty as the 36th Commissioner of Police in the state, said assaulting police officers amounted to an attack on government authority, urging residents to channel their grievances through lawful means rather than resort to mob action or taking the law into their hands.

Speaking during the handover ceremony at the Police Command headquarters in Umuahia on Wednesday, the new CP declared that it was time to end the harassment, embarrassment, attacks and killing of police officers.

“Enough is enough,” he warned.

He, however, assured residents that the command would remain guided by professionalism, proportionality, accountability, legality and respect for fundamental human rights in carrying out its duties.

Adaji pledged to strengthen intelligence gathering, community collaboration and inter-agency cooperation, stressing that effective policing depended largely on public trust and actionable information from residents.

“Without that trust, nobody would be ready to come forward to provide credible, workable, actionable information to enable us to discharge our duties,” he said.

The new police chief said he would consolidate the security strategies introduced by his predecessor, AIG Wilfred Afolabi, particularly intelligence-driven policing, visibility patrols and community security partnerships.

He also promised to deploy his experience in operations and intelligence management to reduce crime and criminality to the barest minimum, assuring residents that the command would not relent in its responsibility to protect lives and property.

Adaji warned motorists and other road users against provoking law enforcement officers or violating traffic regulations, insisting that complaints against the police should be addressed through the courts and other lawful channels.

He said the command would intensify public enlightenment on citizens’ responsibilities while reinforcing internal discipline and compliance with standard operating procedures among personnel.

On security during the festive season, the CP announced plans for heavy police deployment and increased visibility policing across the state to ensure the safety of residents and visitors during the Yuletide.

He said existing patrol arrangements would be strengthened, including motorcycle patrols in difficult terrains and areas inaccessible to conventional patrol vehicles.

Earlier, the outgoing Commissioner, Afolabi, who was recently promoted to Assistant Inspector-General of Police, said intelligence-led policing, motorcycle patrols, crime mapping and community partnerships were among the strategies introduced during his tenure to tackle crime.

Afolabi disclosed that when he assumed office, many police divisions lacked dedicated intelligence operatives, prompting him to train and deploy intelligence officers across divisions and area commands.

He said the initiative improved intelligence gathering and processing, making the command’s operations more intelligence-driven.

The former CP also explained that motorcycle patrols were introduced to improve police visibility in communities inaccessible to patrol vehicles, while personnel were trained in crime mapping and crime-pattern analysis to identify crime-prone locations and improve patrol deployment.

He added that a cybercrime unit was established and equipped in Aba in response to the rising incidence of cyber-related offences, while a monitoring team was set up to investigate misconduct among police personnel.

Afolabi, however, identified inadequate patrol vehicles, poor radio communication infrastructure, unfenced police facilities, insufficient fortification of police stations and the need for continuous personnel training as major challenges confronting the command.

He urged his successor to address the gaps, particularly the shortage of operational vehicles and effective communication equipment, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The outgoing CP warned that inadequate mobility could hamper security deployment in identified flashpoints during the elections.

He said mutual trust between the police and communities had improved through stakeholder engagements and joint activities, expressing confidence that Adaji would sustain the gains and further strengthen the state’s security architecture.