Abia 2027: Agbazuere makes U-turn, backs Otti’s 2nd term bid

Agbazuere

. Dismisses Ogbonnaya’s alleged anti-Ngwa claim, warns critics

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA—Former Chief of Staff to ex-Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Prof. ACB Agbazuere, who strongly opposed Governor Alex Otti during the 2019 governorship election, has thrown his weight behind the governor’s re-election bid, declaring that he deserves a second term.

Agbazuere, now a member of Otti’s Campaign Advisory Council, also dismissed allegations credited to former Commissioner, Chief Charles Ogbonnaya, that the governor allegedly described Ngwa people as brainless, describing the claim as unfounded and politically motivated.

Speaking during a radio interview simulcast across several stations in Abia on Tuesday, Agbazuere warned politicians against making unsubstantiated allegations, saying defamatory statements could attract civil and criminal consequences under Nigerian laws, including the Cybercrimes Act.

He said the allegation posed no threat to Otti’s political support base, particularly among the Ngwa people.

“Dr Alex Otti may love peace; Dr Alex Otti may not want trouble, but they should see that people like us are now with him. Anybody who wants to say anything should be careful and say what he knows to be true,” he warned.

Explaining his support for the governor, Agbazuere said Otti’s administration had demonstrated commitment to infrastructure development, urban renewal, workers’ welfare and good governance.

He cited the reconstruction of Port Harcourt Road and Bank Road in Aba, the Omenuko Bridge and Arochukwu Road as evidence of the administration’s infrastructure drive.

He also commended the governor for regular payment of salaries, pensions and gratuities, as well as improvements in traditional rulers’ allowances.

On criticisms that increased federal allocations should have translated into more projects, Agbazuere argued that the rising cost of construction materials must be considered, citing the increase in cement prices from about N2,000 to N12,000 per bag.

He challenged critics to visit the state and assess ongoing projects rather than judge the administration from a distance.

Describing Otti as a banker and trained economist, he said the governor understood accountability and prudent management of public resources.

Agbazuere urged Abians to look beyond party affiliations and support continuity, arguing that a second term would enable Otti to complete ongoing projects and consolidate his administration’s programmes.

He recalled that even during the 2023 election, a leading opposition governorship candidate had reportedly acknowledged Otti as the best candidate.

Vanguard reports that Agbazuere, a former Commissioner for Information, was among Otti’s vocal critics but recently switched allegiance after dumping the All Progressives Congress (APC), where he briefly sought political shelter shortly after Otti assumed office in 2023.

He hails from the same Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area with Gov. Otti.