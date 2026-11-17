Vice President Kashim Shettima has called on the people of the North to vote massively for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu on January 16, 2027.

Shettima made the call on Tuesday in Birnin Kebbi during the All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Rally, held at Haliru Abdu Stadium in Kebbi.

The vice president stated that a vote for President Tinubu and VP Shettima would be a vote for the preservation of the North.

“We are grateful that the North kept its promise in 2023. The North repaid Tinubu’s kindness and support for late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We are even more grateful that you are prepared to do the same in January 2027. You have rejected the lies, the distortions.

“And the half-truths, the taunts, the insinuations, the threats and the noise of the opposition. We are here because you can see through them.

“A vote for His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, and for me as your Vice President is a vote for the preservation of the North,” he said.

On security, Shettima said President Tinubu increased the salaries of the armed forces by up to 80 per cent and prioritised the welfare of all security agencies.

“He also understands the needs of our farmers. Thousands of you participated in our dry-season programme to grow rice, maize and cassava.

“That is why we have continued to supply you with the equipment you need.

“Of the superhighway we are building from Sokoto to Badagry to ease movement across the country, 258 kilometres run through Kebbi. That is the longest stretch in any state,” the VP added.

Shettima said Tinubu’s administration also undertook repairs on the Jega-Koko-Yauri and Birnin Kebbi-Argungu federal roads to ease journeys.

“But roads alone are not enough without electricity.

“We have increased the capacity of the Birnin Kebbi transmission substation while constructing a 3.5-megawatt solar project in Ambursa to serve homes and businesses,” he said.

On healthcare, he said the Renewed Hope administration of Tinubu upgraded the Federal Medical Centre in Birnin Kebbi to a teaching hospital.

“While primary healthcare centres across the state receive federal support through the Basic Health Care Provision Fund.

“We have also invested in the skills of your young people.

“Mr. President’s economic reforms have increased the revenue available to states to fund their initiatives and projects,” Shettima revealed.

The Vice President said that Kebbi, like other states, struggled to fund its projects.

He assured that the administration would not rest until every kobo earned and saved through “these reforms is invested in your welfare.

“This is why we have come again: to continue what we started about three years ago.

“On 16 January 2027, I trust you to come out en masse and vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“On 6 February 2027, I trust you to return Gov. Nasir Idris for a second term. We have so much to do to fix this country, and we must all do our part,” he said.