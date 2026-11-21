Human rights lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, has described Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, as one of the fine gifts to the present generation.

In a Facebook post on Saturday to celebrate the singer’s birthday, Olajengbesi, who was the campaign spokesman for the re-election of Davido’s uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, applauded the greatness of the Adeleke family.

Olajengbesi said, “Happy Birthday Davido, thank you for who you are to everyone who meets you. You are one of the finest gifts to our generation. I am not just grateful to you and your family, I am indebted for life.

“I have seen men, I have seen great families, but I have not seen many like the Adelekes. Blessed by God, graced by men, strengthened by love, bound together by service, and united by a generosity of spirit that transcends generations.

“There is something extraordinary about a family whose greatness is measured not merely by wealth, influence or accomplishments, but by the number of lives they have touched, the doors they have opened and the hope they continue to inspire in others.

“I pray that the Almighty God continues to preserve you, enlarge your coast, strengthen your home and grant you greater accomplishments. May your light never grow dim, and may generations yet unborn find inspiration in the legacy you are building.”

Back in September, Davido endorsed the ambition of Olajengbesi to contest the Oriade-Obokun Federal Constituency seat in the 2027 general elections.

Davido had described Olajengbesi as his next project following the governor’s victory at the poll.

Olajengbesi is contesting against Wole Oke of the All Progressives Congress, who has occupied the seat for 24 years.

The lawyer has garnered support from the likes of popular singer Dapo Oyebanjo, aka D’banj; Spotlite Nation boss Moses Bliss; and Yoruba Nation campaigner Sunday Igboho, among others.