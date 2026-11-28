Former Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has paid tribute to his former deputy, Senator Idiat Oluranti Adebule, describing her death as a profound loss to Lagos State and Nigeria.

Ambode, who served as governor between 2015 and 2019 with Adebule as his deputy, said she was a dependable colleague in governance, an accomplished educationist and a woman with immense administrative experience.

In a tribute shared on his X account on Saturday, the former governor said he was shocked and deeply saddened by the news of her sudden passing.

He recalled working with Adebule during his administration, describing her as a dedicated colleague whose contributions reflected her commitment to public service and the development of Lagos State.

“Senator Adebule was a dependable partner in governance, an accomplished educationist and a woman of immense administrative experience and political commitment. I remember her as a dedicated colleague whose contributions to our administration reflected her passion for public service and the advancement of Lagos State,” he wrote.

Ambode said her years of service and commitment to public life would remain an enduring part of her legacy.

He also extended his condolences to her family, friends, the Lagos State Government and residents of Lagos West, where she served as senator.

“May Almighty Allah grant her Aljanah Firdaus and comfort all those she leaves behind,” he added.

Adebule served as deputy governor under Ambode from 2015 to 2019 before being elected senator representing Lagos West in the 2023 general elections.

She died on Saturday, November 28, 2026, at the age of 56, a day after celebrating her birthday.

Her death has drawn tributes from political leaders, including President Bola Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Lagos State Deputy Governor Kadri Hamzat.