By Moses Stowe

There are moments in the history of a people when the past and the present meet in a compelling celebration of identity, pride and continuity. For the people of the ancient Benin Kingdom, the 10th Coronation Anniversary of His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, CFR, the Oba of Benin, represents one such moment.

A decade after ascending the revered throne, the monarch’s anniversary provides an opportunity to celebrate the enduring institution of the Benin monarchy, reflect on its contributions to cultural preservation and reaffirm the values that have sustained the kingdom across generations.

More than a ceremonial commemoration, the anniversary brings together culture, history, sports, intellectual discourse, community engagement and royal pageantry in a programme designed to showcase the richness of Benin heritage.

For Eagle Aromatic Schnapps, Nigeria’s Authentic Traditional Prayer Drink, culture is more than a reflection of the past; it is a living heritage that connects generations, reinforces communal identity and preserves the values that define a people. This belief finds meaningful expression in the 10th Coronation Anniversary of His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, CFR, the Oba of Benin Kingdom.

As a brand whose identity is rooted in Nigeria’s traditional heritage, Eagle Aromatic Schnapps recognises the significance of royal institutions as custodians of history, customs and cultural continuity. Its association with this historic milestone reflects the brand’s appreciation of the traditions that have sustained the Benin Kingdom and contributed to Nigeria’s diverse cultural identity.

Eagle Aromatic Schnapps identifying with the anniversary goes beyond participating in a royal celebration. It represents an opportunity to reaffirm the importance of cultural preservation, community engagement and respect for the traditional institutions that continue to shape the country’s social fabric.

Speaking on the significance of the anniversary, John Bamgbose, Assistant Brand Manager, Schnapps and Gin, Intercontinental Distillers Limited, described the occasion as an opportunity to celebrate the Benin Kingdom’s rich history and the values that connect generations. He said, The 10th Coronation Anniversary of His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, CFR, is a remarkable milestone in the history of the Benin Kingdom. It is a celebration of royal heritage, cultural identity, continuity and the enduring spirit of a people whose history has made a lasting contribution to Nigeria’s national identity.

At Eagle Aromatic Schnapps, we recognise that our cultural heritage is one of our greatest treasures. Our traditions tell our stories, connect generations and remind us of the values that make our communities unique. When we celebrate our traditional institutions, we are also celebrating the history, creativity and collective identity of the people they represent.

We are delighted to identify with this historic milestone and celebrate the Benin Kingdom as it marks ten years of the reign of His Royal Majesty. We recognise the importance of preserving our cultural heritage and creating opportunities for younger generations to understand and appreciate the traditions that have shaped our society.

For Eagle, cultural engagement is about recognising what connects us as a people. It is about respecting our traditions, valuing our communities and supporting meaningful occasions that keep our heritage alive. We believe that when culture is preserved and appreciated, it becomes a bridge between our past, our present and our future.

Bamgbose added that the brand values meaningful engagement with Nigeria’s cultural institutions and communities, recognising the importance of responsible corporate participation in traditional celebrations.

The anniversary programme, scheduled throughout October 2026, reflected these values through a rich blend of cultural displays, royal pageantry, sporting competitions, intellectual engagements and community-focused activities. From the Cultural Festival, to the Food Festival, Art Exhibition and Trade Fair, to the Wrestling Competition, to the Oba Erediauwa Memorial Lecture, to football match to the Durbar the programme presents multiple opportunities to celebrate the heritage, creativity and collective identity of the Benin people.

According to the Obasogie of Benin Kingdom:

The significance of the Oba of Benin’s 10th Coronation Anniversary extends beyond the marking of ten years on the throne. It lies in the opportunity to renew appreciation for an institution that embodies the history, identity and cultural continuity of the Benin people. The anniversary programme brings different dimensions of society into one celebratory framework, demonstrating how tradition can remain relevant while creating space for contemporary interests and future aspirations.

As the people of the Benin Kingdom celebrate this royal milestone, the broader lesson is that heritage thrives when it is understood, valued and passed on. Traditional institutions preserve the memories of generations, communities keep their customs alive, and responsible corporate engagement can contribute to a wider appreciation of the cultural identities that define the nation.

The Grand Reception on October 20, 2026, provided a fitting climax to the 10th Coronation Anniversary celebrations, attracting an impressive gathering of dignitaries, political leaders and distinguished guests. The occasion was graced by the Governor of Edo State, the Deputy Governor, members of the State Executive Council, including Commissioners, and other prominent personalities who joined the Benin Kingdom in honouring His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, CFR. The gathering reflected the significance of the Benin monarchy as a symbol of cultural heritage, unity and traditional leadership, while further underscoring the importance of the historic milestone. For Eagle Aromatic Schnapps, the occasion provided another opportunity to celebrate the enduring relationship between Nigeria’s cultural institutions, community identity and the traditions that unite generations.

For Eagle Aromatic Schnapps, these celebrations reinforce a simple but powerful message: when we celebrate our traditions, we preserve our identity; when we honour our cultural institutions, we strengthen the connections that bind generations together.

Also, cultural heritage remains one of Nigeria’s most valuable assets, deserving recognition, respect and preservation. By identifying with significant traditional occasions, the brand seeks to reinforce the importance of the customs, institutions and communities that continue to shape the nation’s cultural identity.

Ultimately, the 10th Coronation Anniversary is more than a commemoration of a decade on the throne. It is a celebration of continuity, collective pride and the enduring connection between a people and their heritage. As the Benin Kingdom honours its past and looks towards the future, Eagle Aromatic Schnapps celebrates alongside the wider appreciation of Nigeria’s rich cultural traditions.