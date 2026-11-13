95,000 PVCs uncollected in Plateau – INEC

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The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says more 95,000 Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) have not been collected in Plateau.

Prof. Samuel Egwu, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, disclosed this during a press conference on Friday in Jos.

The REC explained that the uncollected PVCs were largely for those who registered before the 2023 general elections.

Egwu, who said that the commission was worried over the large number of unclaimed PVCs in the state, urged voters to take advantage of the ongoing distribution exercise to collect their PVCs.

“More than 95,000 PVCs from 2023 were still with our Electoral Officers across the state.

“We call on who those who registered before the last general elections to come and collect their PVCs to enable them participate in the 2027 general elections,”he advised.

The REC said that PVCs from the first phase of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise conducted between August and December 2025, were made available for collection at INEC offices across the 17 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

He said particularly that the PVCs of Shendam, Langtang North, Jos South and Kanam, were now available for collection.

“More than 19,000 PVCs for those who applied for transfers and corrections are also available for collection.

“All PVCs for the second phase of CVR conducted between January and April, are available and have been taken to the 17 LGAs for collection.

“PVCs for the third phase of CVR are not ready, but will be made available before the end of November for collection,”he said.

Egwu also disclosed that all non-sensitive materials for the 2027 general elections were available at the INEC office in Jos and would soon be distributed to the 17 LGAs.

He further said that training of electoral officers who were not trained in 2023 had commenced.

The REC reiterated INEC’s readiness to conduct a credible election in 2027.