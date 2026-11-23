Thousands of concertgoers were evacuated from the UK’s largest indoor arena after the release of an “unknown substance”, with dozens reporting suffering side effects, police said Monday.

Some 12,000 people were attending the Sunday night show by US rapper Don Toliver at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, northwest England.

“A total of 89 people displayed symptoms believed to be linked to exposure,” Manchester police said, adding one woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the nature of the substance, where it came from and any associated risk,” Assistant Chief Constable Tom Harding said in a statement.

Toliver said he had postponed his Monday night London show following the incident, which led to one person being taken to hospital.

Emergency services were called after “reports of people in the crowd suffering effects from an unknown substance”, Manchester police said, declaring a major incident at the scene.

The venue, which bills itself as the country’s largest live entertainment arena, said it was working with police to “identify the cause of the incident”.

The regional ambulance service said it assessed more than 50 people, including some reporting “eye and respiratory symptoms”.

Toliver, who was nominated for five Grammy Awards last week, is currently on the second leg of his “Nitrous” world tour.

He announced he was rescheduling his show at London’s O2 arena due to an “unfortunate incident last night (in) Manchester”.

“My heart and prayers are with everyone that was injured last night,” Toliver said on Instagram, without providing more details.

Concertgoers told the BBC that people were “choking” and coughing, recalling “distressing scenes” of people leaving the venue in a panic.

Some criticised the lack of security checks at the venue, especially in a city still scarred by the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing, which killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert.