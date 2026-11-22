By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A 70-year-old woman has survived after accidentally falling into a 60-foot-deep well at Oworonshoki, Kosofe Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday at 37, Abiola Street, prompting a distress call to the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service.

Firefighters from the Oworonshoki Fire Station promptly responded to the call and successfully rescued the septuagenarian alive.

The rescue operation was concluded after the victim was stabilised and handed over to her family.

The Controller-General of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, who confirmed the incident, said the woman was responding to treatment as of press time.