By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – NEARLY six in 10 Nigerian women who have experienced physical or sexual violence have neither sought help nor disclosed their ordeal to anyone, highlighting the widespread silence and barriers to justice confronting survivors of gender-based violence in the country.

The 2024 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) revealed that 58 per cent of women aged 15 to 49 who experienced physical or sexual violence neither sought help nor told anyone about their experiences.

The survey also showed that 21 per cent of women within the age group had experienced physical or sexual violence.

The findings have renewed calls for stronger protection mechanisms, improved access to justice and greater accountability for perpetrators, with gender-based violence advocates warning that legal reforms and public awareness campaigns alone would not end the problem without changes in societal attitudes and institutional practices.

Speaking at a screening of ‘Sanctuary’, a film by Chavala Yaduma, organised by the Public and Private Development Centre (PPDC) under its HomeVida film-for-change initiative to mark the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, the Head of Communications and Knowledge Management at PPDC, Nnenna Eze, identified stigma, victim-blaming, disbelief and the lack of safe spaces as major reasons survivors remained silent.

Eze said gender-based violence occurred in different settings, including homes, schools, workplaces, intimate relationships and online spaces, stressing that addressing the problem required more than public declarations and awareness campaigns.

She also expressed concern over the low rate of legal accountability for reported cases, citing figures released by the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development in June 2026.

“In June 2026, the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development said that 2,755 cases of gender-based and intimate partner violence had been recorded between January and April. The Ministry also said that only 4% had reached legal accountability, which is a very low rate, if you would agree with me. Those figures were published by the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation”, she said.

Also speaking, a gender-based violence expert, Hassana Maina, called for urgent reforms to Nigeria’s legal system, warning that outdated laws, discriminatory beliefs and institutional failures continued to undermine justice for survivors.

Maina insisted that sexual violence must be treated strictly as a crime, arguing that Nigeria needed to move beyond colonial-era legal practices and address the societal attitudes that continued to excuse abuse.

On the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, she said that although efforts had been made to secure its adoption and implementation across states, passing legislation alone was insufficient without addressing the institutional structures and societal beliefs that weakened its enforcement.

She said, “We need to broaden our understanding of what justice should look like. Yes, sexual violence is a criminal offence, and the state is responsible for prosecuting perpetrators. But what happens when the state itself does not fully recognise violence against women as a crime?

“There are people within our institutions who still hold on to the belief that women’s bodies are freely accessible, or that marriage can somehow erase the wrongdoing of sexual violence. These attitudes undermine justice and reinforce the culture of impunity.”

She also stressed that the responsibility for tackling gender-based violence could not rest on survivors or individuals alone, adding that the legal system, institutional practices and societal beliefs that perpetuated abuse must also be addressed.

Similarly, PPDC’s Programmes and Research Officer, HomeVida Media and Films, Abdulmuizz Oyekola, called for stronger government action to protect survivors, improve access to justice and ensure the prosecution of perpetrators.

Oyekola urged the government to strengthen institutions responsible for addressing gender-based violence, particularly the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), and provide them with adequate resources and institutional support to discharge their responsibilities effectively.

He also called for improved protection mechanisms, recovery services and support systems for survivors, noting that boys, alongside women and girls, could also experience abuse and should be covered by government interventions.

He explained that PPDC used films and other cultural platforms to promote behavioural change by exposing audiences to survivors’ experiences and encouraging conversations around issues often ignored or normalised in society.

According to him, the screening brought together stakeholders in the gender-based violence sector to examine existing challenges and explore ways of strengthening collective efforts to address the problem.

The film, ‘Sanctuary’, portrays a girl allegedly sexually abused by a religious leader and her struggle to find help, highlighting the need for supportive environments where survivors can speak out and access justice rather than suffer in silence.

The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence is being observed this year under the theme, ‘UNiTE to End Violence Against Women and Girls: Ensure Justice, Protect Survivors, End Impunity’.