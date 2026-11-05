5 things to know about Nigeria’s U-17 World Cup-winning coach, Akeem Busari

Nigeria’s historic triumph at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup has brought head coach Akeem Ishola Busari into the spotlight after he guided the Flamingos to their first-ever title in the competition.

The Nigerian girls defeated Japan 2-1 in the final on November 7, 2026, in Morocco, becoming the first African country to win the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

Busari’s achievement is particularly remarkable because he was appointed head coach only seven months before the tournament, having inherited a team that had previously finished third at the 2022 edition.

Here are five things to know about the coach behind Nigeria’s historic achievement.

1. He is a CAF A-licensed coach

Akeem Busari arrives in the role with a long coaching career behind him. A CAF A-licensed coach, he has worked across both men’s and women’s football in Nigeria and abroad, building a reputation for discipline and attacking football.

His coaching experience spans more than three decades, with stints at several Nigerian clubs, including Shooting Stars, Gateway United, JSP FC and Bayelsa Queens. He has also worked in the Republic of Benin.

2. He received his coaching training at the National Institute for Sports

The Flamingos coach began his formal coaching education at the National Institute for Sports (NIS), Lagos, where he obtained his initial coaching qualification in 1999.

According to NIS Director-General Philip Shaibu, Busari subsequently returned to complete the institute’s higher programmes between 2003 and 2006. He received his final coaching certificates in October 2006.

His training at the institute preceded his appointment to the national team by nearly two decades.

3. He previously coached several Nigerian clubs

Before taking charge of the Flamingos, Busari built his coaching career across several Nigerian clubs.

He was head coach of Pacesetter Queens FC in Ibadan before his appointment to the national team. His previous experience also includes working with Shooting Stars, Gateway United, JSP FC and Bayelsa Queens.

He played a role in helping Shooting Stars secure promotion to the top flight during the 2008/2009 season. He also won multiple State FA Cup titles with Gateway United and Shooting Stars.

In 2023, he guided JSP FC to promotion in the Benin Championship League. He also served as Technical Director of Bayelsa Queens, one of Nigeria’s established women’s football clubs.

4. He was appointed Flamingos coach in April 2026

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) announced Busari’s appointment as head coach of the Flamingos on April 2, 2026.

He replaced Bankole Olowookere, who had guided Nigeria to a bronze medal at the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India.

At the time of his appointment, Busari was the head coach of Pacesetter Queens. His immediate responsibility was to lead Nigeria through the qualifying campaign for the 2026 tournament in Morocco.

He subsequently guided the team past Benin Republic with an 8-5 aggregate victory to secure their World Cup ticket.

5. He believes in discipline, character and merit

One of the defining features of Busari’s approach to managing the Flamingos was his emphasis on players’ attitude, character and performance.

His willingness to make changes to the starting lineup became evident during the World Cup campaign, particularly with the introduction of Awawu Bashiru into the starting team against Brazil in the semi-final.

Bashiru repaid the coach’s confidence by scoring twice in Nigeria’s 3-1 victory, helping the Flamingos become the first African country to reach the competition’s final.

Speaking to FIFA after Nigeria’s triumph over Japan, Busari explained his selection philosophy:

“No matter how good you are, I’m a coach that plays on character. It’s all about mindset, attitude and merit; if they’re there, you get your playing time. If they’re not there, you’re waiting to come in. As a coach, we want everyone to wire up and play together.”

His philosophy culminated in a historic campaign, with Nigeria defeating Japan 2-1 in the final on November 7 to win their first FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup title.

Vanguard News