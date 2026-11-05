5 takeaways from Ronaldo’s retirement speech to Portugal

Portugal’s forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after losing the 2026 World Cup round of 16 football match between Portugal and Spain at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington on July 6, 2026. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP)

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced the end of his 23-year journey with the Portugal national team, reflecting on his achievements, sacrifices and enduring connection with the country.

In an emotional farewell message addressed to the Portuguese people, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner described representing his country as the greatest honour of his career, while expressing gratitude to his teammates, coaches, family and supporters.

Here are five key takeaways from Ronaldo’s retirement speech.

1. Ronaldo brings his 23-year Portugal career to an end

Ronaldo confirmed that his journey with the Portugal national team, which began in August 2003, had come to an end.

The 41-year-old said it was time to hand over the national team shirt and captain’s armband to the next generation after 23 years of representing his country.

He described the decision as difficult, saying it was one guided not only by his head but also by his heart.

2. He considers representing Portugal his greatest achievement

Despite spending much of his career pursuing individual records and becoming the best player in the world, Ronaldo said his greatest victory was earning the honour of representing Portugal.

Reflecting on his journey, he said: “I spent my life working to become the best player in the world. Today, I realize that my greatest victory was earning the honor of representing the best country in the world.”

3. He acknowledged his failures and sacrifices

Ronaldo admitted that his international career was not without disappointments, recalling defeats, difficult moments and occasions when he could not deliver the results Portuguese supporters wanted.

However, he maintained that he never gave up or stopped feeling proud of representing his country.

He also acknowledged the sacrifices made by his family, teammates and the support staff who contributed to his 23-year journey.

4. He urged Portugal’s next generation to keep dreaming

The former Portugal captain called on young players to continue believing in their abilities and push the country’s footballing ambitions further.

He stressed the importance of producing new heroes and inspiring future generations to achieve what previous generations could not.

“Portugal will always need young people who dream, players who never give up, and new generations who believe it is possible to reach places no one has reached before,” he said.

5. He promised to continue supporting Portugal after retirement

Although his playing career with the national team has ended, Ronaldo said his emotional connection with Portugal would remain unchanged.

He recalled the powerful feeling of standing alongside teammates and supporters during the national anthem, describing it as a moment when differences in social class, profession, opinions and football allegiance disappear.

He concluded by assuring Portuguese supporters that he would continue to celebrate the country’s victories and support the national team.

“The number 7 shirt remains, but the pride of having worn it will be mine forever,” Ronaldo said.

Vanguard News