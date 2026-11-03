5 footballers who have been sent to prison over match-related incidents

Footballers who commit violent acts on the pitch can face more than sporting sanctions, with some prosecuted and sentenced to prison for assaults on fellow players and match officials.





While football governing bodies routinely punish players for violent conduct through suspensions and fines, some incidents have attracted the attention of criminal courts, with players handed custodial sentences for assaults on opponents and match officials.

Here are five footballers who have faced prison sentences over violent incidents during or around football matches.

1. Duncan Ferguson

Offence: Headbutting an opponent.

Sentence: Three months in prison.

Year: 1995.

Former Scotland international Duncan Ferguson was jailed in 1995 after headbutting Raith Rovers defender John McStay during a Scottish league match in April 1994.

Ferguson, who was playing for Rangers at the time, left McStay with a cut lip following the assault.

He was convicted of assault and sentenced to three months in prison after losing his appeal. He served 44 days at Barlinnie Prison in Glasgow before being released.

He became the first professional footballer in Britain to receive a prison sentence for an offence committed on the pitch.

2. James Cotterill

Offence: Punching an opposing player.

Sentence: Four months in prison.

Year: 2007.

Former Barrow defender James Cotterill was sentenced to four months in prison after punching Bristol Rovers striker Sean Rigg during an FA Cup match in November 2006.

The attack fractured Rigg’s jaw in two places, leaving him requiring surgery involving metal plates.

Cotterill pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm at Preston Crown Court.

The judge said violence of that nature on the football field could not be tolerated and that a custodial sentence was inevitable.

3. Brandão

Offence: Headbutting an opponent in a stadium tunnel.

Sentence: One month in prison.

Year: 2014.

Brazilian striker Brandão was sentenced to prison after headbutting Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Thiago Motta following a French league match between PSG and Bastia in August 2014.

Brandão, who was playing for Bastia, reportedly waited for Motta in the stadium tunnel after the match and struck him in the face, breaking his nose.

A French court handed him a prison sentence, with reports stating he would spend at least a month behind bars. He also received a six-month football suspension.

Although the assault happened in the tunnel rather than on the pitch, it arose directly from a match-related confrontation.

4. James Barnett

Offence: Attacking a match referee.

Sentence: 12 months in prison.

Year: 2012.

James Barnett, a 25-year-old footballer, was jailed for 12 months after attacking a referee following a six-a-side football match in Bracknell, England.

Barnett reportedly became angry after being shown a red card during the game.

After the match, he pushed and headbutted the referee before repeatedly kicking him while he was on the ground.

The referee sustained serious injuries and required surgery to remove some of his teeth.

Barnett admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

5. Aaron Houghton

Offence: Kicking an opponent in the face.

Sentence: 16 months in prison.

Year: 2026.

English footballer Aaron Houghton was sentenced to 16 months in prison after violently attacking an opposing player during a local league match in January 2024.

The incident happened during a Mid-Lancashire League match when Houghton became involved in an altercation with an opposing defender.

After the confrontation, George Holdsworth intervened to protect his teammate. Houghton subsequently kicked Holdsworth in the face, fracturing his jaw in two places.

The victim required surgery involving three metal plates and was left with lasting injuries.

Houghton pleaded guilty to assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and was jailed by Preston Crown Court in 2026.

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