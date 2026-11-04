5 facts to know about Keisha Lance Bottoms, America’s first black female governor

By Morenike Taire, Woman Editor

Her historic victory in Georgia breaks a century-old political barrier for Black women in the United States.

The United States has recorded another milestone in its political history following the election of Keisha Lance Bottoms as Georgia’s governor, making her the first Black woman elected governor of a US state.

Bottoms, a former mayor of Atlanta, defeated Republican candidate Rick Jackson in the November 3, 2026 gubernatorial election. Her victory is particularly significant in a country where women and Black Americans have historically faced considerable barriers to political representation.

Here are five things to know about the woman making history.

She is the first Black woman elected governor of a US state

Bottoms has broken a significant racial and gender barrier in American politics. Although several women have previously served as governors, no Black woman had ever been elected to lead a US state before her victory in Georgia.

Her election represents a landmark moment for Black women in American public life and expands the history of women’s political representation in the country.

She will assume office in January 2027.

She is also Georgia’s first female governor

Beyond making national history as the first Black woman elected governor, Bottoms will also become the first woman to occupy Georgia’s governorship.

Her election marks a departure from the state’s political history, in which men have held the office since Georgia became a state.

Interestingly, the United States elected its first female governor more than a century ago. Nellie Tayloe Ross of Wyoming became the first woman to take the oath of office as a state governor on January 5, 1925.

Ross was elected in November 1924 following the death of her husband, Governor William B. Ross. She subsequently served until January 1927.

The distinction is important: Ross made history as the first woman governor, while Bottoms has now made history as the first Black woman elected to the governorship of a US state.

She was previously the Mayor of Atlanta

Before her historic gubernatorial victory, Bottoms served as Mayor of Atlanta, Georgia’s capital and one of the most prominent cities in the United States.

She held the position from 2018 to 2022, becoming a nationally recognised political figure during her tenure.

Her mayoral administration coincided with major national developments, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the protests following the killing of George Floyd in 2020.

Her experience in municipal leadership provided a platform for her subsequent return to national politics.

She has experience in the White House

Bottoms’ political experience extends beyond local government.

Following her tenure as Atlanta’s mayor, she joined the administration of former President Joe Biden as a senior adviser and Director of the White House Office of Public Engagement.

The position placed her at the centre of the administration’s engagement with communities, advocacy groups and other stakeholders.

Her White House experience further strengthened her national political profile before her successful gubernatorial campaign.

Her victory follows years of struggle for greater political representation

Bottoms’ achievement comes against the background of decades of efforts by women and minority communities to gain greater representation in American political leadership.

Her victory also follows the unsuccessful gubernatorial campaigns of Stacey Abrams, another prominent Black woman politician who sought to become Georgia’s first Black female governor in 2018 and 2022.

Bottoms’ victory has therefore opened a new chapter in Georgia’s political history and provides another milestone in the broader struggle for women’s political representation.

A HISTORIC MILESTONE

From Nellie Tayloe Ross, who became America’s first female governor in 1925, to Keisha Lance Bottoms, who has broken the racial barrier for Black women in 2026, the history of women in American gubernatorial politics reflects a gradual expansion of political representation.

Nearly 102 years after Ross took office, Bottoms’ election demonstrates how far the country’s political landscape has evolved, while highlighting the barriers that took generations to overcome.