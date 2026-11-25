Governor Charles S0oludo of Anambra State

By Vincent Ujumadu

No fewer than 430,625 women have benefited from free delivery services in Anambra State since it was introduced by the administration of Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

Similarly, 268,582 women had benefited from free antenatal services as of October 2026, while 992 free caesarean section procedures were carried out within the period.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike, who gave the figures during a press briefing in Awka, said they were part of efforts to reduce maternal and child mortality in the state.

He also announced the commencement of the second round of the 2026 Maternal, Newborn and Child Health Week (MNCHW) and the Maternal Mortality Reduction Innovation and Initiative (MAMII).

According to the Commissioner, the campaign would run from November 28 to December 3, 2026, with a mop-up exercise on December 4 across the state’s 21 local government areas.

The flag-off ceremony will be performed by the wife of the Governor, Dr Nonye Soludo at the Oyi local government secretariat.

He said that the immunization services will continue across the Primary Health Centres, PHCs, across the state after the campaign and

attributed the achievements to the commitment of the Soludo administration to improving maternal and child healthcare delivery.

He warned health workers against demanding payment for services provided free by the state government, particularly immunisation, stressing that it was an offence to collect fees for such services.

“Immunisation remained one of the most effective ways of preventing childhood diseases. Parents and caregivers must take advantage of the ongoing interventions.

“Maternal and child health services would continue beyond the campaign period, and the immunisation would remain available at Primary Healthcare Centres across the state at no cost,” he said.

Obidike also highlighted the importance of deworming, Vitamin A supplementation and nutritional support for mothers and children, which will be provided during the campaign.

He appreciated the wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu and Anambra First Lady, Dr Nonye Soludo, for the Food Bank Initiative in the state, which he said, was helping to address nutritional deficiencies among malnourished children.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Anambra State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Chizoba Prisca Ezeasor, listed the free interventions during the campaign to include routine immunisation, Vitamin A supplementation, deworming, antenatal care, family planning counselling, HIV screening, health education and other essential maternal and child health services.

She urged pregnant women, nursing mothers, fathers and caregivers to visit designated Primary Healthcare Centres to access the services, emphasising that they were completely free.

“The health of our mothers and children is fundamental to the wellbeing and development of our society.

“Every preventable maternal, newborn and child death is one too many, and we must continue to work together to change this reality.

“I want to reassure the people of Anambra State that these services are completely free. We encourage all pregnant women, mothers, fathers, caregivers and parents to take advantage of this opportunity by visiting their nearest designated Primary Healthcare Centre.

“Our commitment remains clear; to reduce preventable maternal and child deaths, strengthen our primary healthcare system and ensure that no mother or child is left behind,” Ezeasor noted.

The Anambra State coordinator of the World Health Organisation, WHO, Dr Bonos Mohammed, who spoke on behalf of development partners, appreciated the state government for creating an enabling environment for partners to contribute to healthcare improvement.

He said that WHO had directed its personnel to identify areas where the organisation could provide technical assistance to ensure its success.