FIFA President Gianni Infantino has identified four key infrastructure areas Nigeria must improve to strengthen its chances of hosting the FIFA World Cup in the future.

Infantino listed stadiums, hotels, airports and transportation as critical requirements for hosting the global football competition, noting that Nigeria has the resources and potential to pursue the ambition.

He made the remarks during an interview with Arise TV, where he assessed Nigeria’s readiness to host the tournament.

According to him, although Nigeria is currently not ready to host the competition, ongoing and proposed infrastructure projects could provide a foundation for future ambitions.

“Well, the next World Cup will be co-hosted by Morocco, so the World Cup comes back to Africa. The key for hosting the World Cup is the infrastructures: the stadiums, hotels, airports, transportation, and this is where the investment is really needed,” he said.

1. Stadiums

Infantino said Nigeria needs to invest in stadium infrastructure, acknowledging ongoing and proposed stadium construction projects across the country.

He cited his visits to the National Stadium training centre in Abuja and a stadium in Warri, describing the latter as nice but small.

“I visited the National stadium training centre in Abuja, In Warri as well, nice stadium, though small stadium,” he said.

2. Hotels

Adequate hotel infrastructure is another requirement for hosting the World Cup. Nigeria would need sufficient accommodation facilities to cater to visiting teams, officials, journalists, supporters and other international visitors.

3. Airports

Airport infrastructure is also essential to receiving and facilitating the movement of thousands of international visitors expected during the tournament.

4. Transportation

Efficient transportation networks would be needed to connect airports, hotels, stadiums and other tournament facilities, ensuring the smooth movement of teams, officials and spectators.

Infantino acknowledged Nigeria’s potential, citing its resources, football passion and willingness to invest in infrastructure.

He added that the country could build towards hosting the competition by identifying achievable starting points and gradually expanding its infrastructure capacity.

On whether Nigeria was currently ready to host the tournament, Infantino said: “Today, no Nigeria is not ready, but tomorrow, why not? When I look at what is being projected, Nigeria has all its cards in its own hands.”

Vanguard News