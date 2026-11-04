4 dead, many hospitalised in Benue after consuming herbal mixture

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By Peter Duru

Makurdi —No fewer than four persons have reportedly died, while 14 others are battling for their lives in hospital after allegedly consuming a suspected poisonous herbal mixture purchased in Oju township, headquarters of Oju Local Government Area of Benue State.

It was gathered that the incident occurred after three men, identified as Magani, Mohamed and Kala, allegedly sold herbal preparations suspected to contain poisonous substances to residents of the Igede community during the Ihiejwo market day in Oju township, last weekend.

According to the eyewitness, “The development gained attention when some of those, who drank the mixture and their loved ones raised the alarm on November 2, 2026, after several residents, who had purchased and consumed the herbal preparations started developing similar symptoms.

“While the first victim reportedly died Tuesday morning, the second died in the early hours of Wednesday, and the third and fourth victims died later on November 4, 2026.

“As we speak, over 14 other victims are currently battling for their lives, with many of them said to be in critical condition.”

He disclosed that the three suspects allegedly involved in the sale of the herbal mixture were apprehended by the leadership of the Igede Youth Council, in collaboration with the Oju Local Government Area Township Youth leadership, and subsequently handed over to the police in Oju.

“We have been told that the Oju Divisional Police Headquarters has transferred the case to the Benue State Police Command, where the suspects are currently undergoing investigation,” he said.

Speaking while handing over the suspects to the police, President of the Igede Youth Council, John-Frank Ozzidi, called on the Benue State government to ensure a thorough investigation of the incident and guarantee that justice was served.

Ozzidi said the Igede youths had deliberately refrained from taking the law into their hands, resisting the temptation to subject the suspects to jungle justice.

He explained that their decision to allow the law to take its course demonstrated their confidence in the state government to ensure justice is done in the matter.

The youth leader also urged political officeholders from the area to follow up on the case to ensure that the deceased victims got justice and that the circumstances surrounding the suspected poisoning were fully established.

Contacted, the Chairman of Oju council, Mr. Jackson Ominyi, confirmed the incident but said he was yet to obtain the exact number of fatalities.

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, Peter Aondongu, for comments were unsuccessful, as he did not respond to enquiries at press time.

Vanguard News