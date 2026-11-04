By Adegboyega Adeleye

African contestants have earned the Miss Universe crown six times, across four countries. South Africa leads with three wins, while Namibia, Botswana and Angola have each won once.

The titleholders claimed their crowns between 1978 and 2019, giving each country a place in the pageant’s history.

The latest milestone achieved by an African nation is from Miss Universe 2024 where Nigeria’s Chidimma Adetshina finished as first runner-up and was named Miss Universe Africa and Oceania. That was a notable result for Nigeria, but it did not add another country to the list of African Miss Universe winners as the overall crown went to Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig.

Here are the four African countries ranked by the number of Miss Universe crowns their representatives have won.

South Africa: three wins

South Africa has won the title three times. Margaret Gardiner became the country’s first winner in 1978. Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters won in 2017, and Zozibini Tunzi followed in 2019. Tunzi was the third South African winner and the first Black South African woman to earn the crown.

Namibia: one win

Michelle McLean won Miss Universe in 1992, becoming the first and, according to the pageant’s official profile, so far the only Namibian woman to win. The win came two years after Namibia gained independence in 1990.

Botswana: one win

Mpule Kwelagobe won the title in 1999. She remains the only woman from Botswana to be crowned Miss Universe, according to the pageant’s official legacy page.

Angola: one win

Leila Lopes won Miss Universe in 2011, becoming the first Angolan titleholder. The official Miss Universe legacy page records her win and notes that she later served as national director of Miss Angola Universe.

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