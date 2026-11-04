By Matthew Johnson

Peel Regional Police, Canada, has arrested eight Nigerians among 12 suspects following the dismantling of a transnational auto theft syndicate allegedly shipping stolen luxury vehicles to West Africa.

The suspects, who are facing a combined 231 criminal charges, were nabbed after detectives with the Commercial Auto Crime Bureau recovered 96 stolen high-value vehicles, predominantly luxury sport utility vehicles, SUVs, and pickup trucks valued at approximately $4.5 million.

In a video posted on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, the Peel Regional Police disclosed that the investigation, code-named Project Cadetta, was launched in March 2026 in collaboration with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

According to the police, the operation initially focused on a warehouse in Brampton, Ontario, which served as a primary staging facility where stolen vehicles with altered Vehicle Identification Numbers (re-VINed) were concealed inside shipping containers destined for West African markets through Canadian ports.

Further investigations uncovered a broader criminal network operating across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and surrounding jurisdictions.

Police alleged that the syndicate was spearheaded by five principal suspects—all bearing Nigerian names who coordinated the theft, movement, and overseas export of the vehicles. They were identified as Odewale Abraham (57), Tosin Oyebade (45), Oluyemi Sodade (51), and Oluwaseyi Bameke (39), all of Toronto, alongside Stanley Udeh (46) of Brampton.

Seven other suspects accused of facilitating the racket through transportation, container movements, and managing loading sites were identified as Gbolahan Babatunde (29) of Vaughan; Olushola Oke (42) of Toronto; Kenneth Okafor (58) of no fixed address; Karamveer Singh (26) of Brampton; Darryl Davance (25) of Saint Jerome, Quebec; Henrik Gancz (57) of no fixed address; and Jaspreet Singh (25) of no fixed address.

Following a series of coordinated search warrants and arrests, nine of the accused were charged and released with future court dates, while three were held for bail hearings and subsequently granted release.

Canadian authorities disclosed that some of the charged suspects may be referred to the CBSA for immigration enforcement action, including possible deportation from Canada, upon the conclusion of their criminal trials.

Meanwhile, arrest warrants have been issued for two additional suspects still at large: 32-year-old Steven Gyamfi and a 16-year-old minor from Hamilton whose identity is protected under Canada’s Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Commenting on the breakthrough, Deputy Chief of Peel Regional Police, Nick Milinovich, vowed that the force would sustain its clampdown on organised crime syndicates.

“Organised auto theft is a predatory business model run by transnational syndicates that terrorise families and fund broader criminal enterprises. Through Project Cadetta, our Commercial Auto Crime Bureau and partners dismantled this supply chain from street-level thieves to international export brokers. We have already driven auto thefts in Peel down by more than 50 per cent since our 2023 peak, and we are not taking our foot off the gas—there is no safe harbour in Peel for organised crime,” Milinovich stated.

Also reacting, the Solicitor General of Ontario, Michael Kerzner, commended the law enforcement agencies for the operation, noting that government investments were yielding results.

“Organised auto theft is a serious crime that threatens the safety and security of our communities, and our government will never back down from taking on the criminal networks responsible. Project Cadetta is another example of the outstanding work being done by Peel Regional Police and their law enforcement partners to dismantle these sophisticated operations and hold offenders accountable. Through investments like our Preventing Auto Theft Grant, we are ensuring police have the tools and resources they need to disrupt organised crime, recover stolen vehicles and protect Ontario families,” he said.

On her part, the Acting Regional Director General for the Greater Toronto Area Region at the CBSA, Trishann Pascal, highlighted the importance of intelligence sharing in curbing cross-border vehicle smuggling.

“CBSA officers play a critical role in stopping stolen vehicles from reaching international markets through targeted container examinations and referrals. The CBSA is helping to disrupt organised crime networks by combining intelligence, expertise and coordinated action with law enforcement partners. This investigation demonstrates the impact of that partnership,” Pascal added.

As of when the post was made, police said that investigations remain ongoing, with further charges anticipated against the accused.