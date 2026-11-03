3 Nigerian movies to look forward to in cinemas this ‘Detty December’

Nollywood is gearing up for another busy Detty December season as some of Nigeria’s biggest filmmakers prepare to return to the big screen with new productions in December 2026.

From Mo Abudu’s long-awaited adaptation of Lola Shoneyin’s bestselling novel to new releases from Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham, the December cinema calendar already features several highly anticipated titles.

The festive period has become an important window for Nigerian filmmakers, with audiences looking for entertainment during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

However, not all the films generating excitement are confirmed cinema releases. Based on announcements available as of November 8, three major Nigerian titles have confirmed December cinema dates. Here are five productions worth knowing about, with their release platforms clearly distinguished.

1. The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives – December 4

One of the major Nigerian films scheduled for December is The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives, an adaptation of Lola Shoneyin’s acclaimed 2010 novel of the same title.

Produced by Mo Abudu’s EbonyLife Films and directed by Daniel Oriahi, the movie explores marriage, jealousy, infertility and concealed family secrets.

The story centres on Baba Segi, a wealthy Yoruba patriarch whose household is thrown into turmoil following the arrival of Bolanle, his educated fourth wife, whose inability to conceive raises questions about the family’s long-held secrets.

The film features Odunlade Adekola as Baba Segi, alongside Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe, Bimbo Ademoye and Omowunmi Dada. Other cast members include Nancy Isime, Bisola Aiyeola, Uzor Arukwe and Mike Ezuruonye.

The production was also selected for the Centrepiece programme at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival ahead of its Nigerian cinema release on December 4.

2. The Four: No One Fights Alone – December 11

Funke Akindele is returning to cinemas with The Four: No One Fights Alone, a drama exploring friendship, motherhood, sacrifice and the strength of women.

Produced, written and directed by Akindele, the film follows Esosa and three women who come together to fight for the future of a young man they love. Their journey tests their courage, faith and loyalty.

The production features an ensemble cast comprising Funke Akindele, Bisola Aiyeola, Chioma Akpotha, Waje, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Timini Egbuson, Lateef Adedimeji, Ali Nuhu, Uzor Arukwe and Wunmi Toriola.

Afrobeats singer Shoday and other entertainment personalities also feature in the production.

Distributed by FilmOne Entertainment, the film is scheduled to open in cinemas nationwide on December 11.

The release comes after Akindele’s recent box-office successes, including A Tribe Called Judah, Everybody Loves Jenifa and Behind the Scenes, making her latest production one of the major Nollywood releases to watch this festive season.

3. Bestie – December 16

Toyin Abraham is also preparing to return to the big screen with Bestie, a new production scheduled for nationwide cinema release on December 16.

The actress and filmmaker announced the project in September, confirming its December release date through her social media platforms.

Although details of the storyline were initially kept under wraps, the announced cast includes Abraham, Pete Edochie, Sola Sobowale, Maurice Sam, Reminisce and Opeyemi Ayanwale, popularly known as Imisi.

Abraham is directing the project and is hoping to build on the success of her previous cinema release, Oversabi Aunty, which grossed more than ₦1 billion at the Nigerian box office.

The film’s December 16 release puts it just five days after Funke Akindele’s The Four, placing both productions in the same competitive festive-season cinema window.

Vanguard News