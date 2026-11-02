2Baba thrills fans at Bongo Flava@30 festival

By Benjamin Njoku

Nigerian music icon, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, thrilled music fans in Mbeya, Tanzania, with an energetic performance at the Bongo Flava@30 anniversary festival.

2Baba was among the headline performers at the festival, held on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at Eden Highlands Hotel in Mbeya, as Tanzania’s music industry marked 30 years of Bongo Flava.

The Nigerian singer’s appearance added an international flavour to the celebration, which brought together some of Tanzania’s established music stars to reflect on the growth and influence of the country’s popular music genre.

His performance reportedly drew an enthusiastic response from the audience, further demonstrating his appeal to music lovers beyond Nigeria.

Other artistes who performed at the festival included Bongo Flava pioneers and established acts such as Mr Blue, Afande Sele, Kalapina, Juma Nature, Gangwe Mob and Chidi Benz.

The festival was part of activities marking the 30-year journey of Bongo Flava, a genre that has evolved from a local Tanzanian sound into an influential force in contemporary African music.

2Baba’s participation also highlighted the growing cultural ties between Nigeria and Tanzania, particularly through music and entertainment.

Widely regarded as one of Africa’s influential musicians, 2Baba has built a career spanning several decades, with hit songs that have earned him a broad following across the continent.

His appearance in Mbeya further underscored the reach of Nigerian music and the growing cross-border influence of African artistes.