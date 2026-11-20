By Jimitota Onoyume

For 10 memorable days, the ancient Okpe Kingdom in Delta State was agog with celebrations as the Orodje of Okpe, His Royal Majesty, Major General Felix Mujakperuo (Rtd.), CFR, Orhue I, marked his 20th coronation anniversary with pomp, pageantry and an impressive display of culture and tradition. One of the most captivating moments at the grand finale last Saturday in his palace was when the retired army General used his ceremonial military sword, a gift from the Nigerian Army in recognition of his distinguished service, to cut his anniversary cake.

The visibly elated monarch, who was flanked by the Queen Consort, Governor Oborevwori , Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri; Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo; and Taraba State Governor, Dr Agbu Kefas took time to explain the significance of the sword, particularly its curved shape, which distinguished it from those of officers of lower ranks.

“I was allowed to retire with my sword as a Major General. You will observe that my sword is curved because Major Generals get the curved sword, while those of officers below the rank of Major General are straight. The understanding is that we have used the sword to secure several combat victories as Major Generals,” he explained.

Amid applause and excitement, the monarch, assisted by some of the dignitaries around him, ceremoniously cut the anniversary cake with the sword. Beautiful musical performances subsequently filled the atmosphere, adding colour to the historic moment.

In his address, the Orodje expressed gratitude to Almighty God for sustaining him in the last 20-year reign. He also used the occasion to raise concerns over the declining use of the Okpe language, appealing to parents to take deliberate steps to preserve the kingdom’s linguistic heritage by ensuring that their children learn and speak it.

The monarch said he was pained by reports that the language was gradually going into extinction, stressing that the preservation of the Okpe identity must begin within individual homes and families.

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, who chaired the occasion, commended the Orodje for providing purposeful leadership and sustaining peace in Okpe Kingdom, noting that a peaceful environment was essential for meaningful development. He congratulated the monarch on the milestone, describing 20 years on the throne as a remarkable achievement.

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, in his remarks, also congratulated the monarch, recalling his distinguished career in the Nigerian Army and commending his contributions to the development of Okpe Kingdom and Delta State.

For ten days, the anniversary celebration was felt across Okpe Kingdom. From Orerokpe, the traditional headquarters of the kingdom, to Sapele, Osubi and other communities, the atmosphere reflected the significance of the historic milestone. Several streets were beautifully decorated in vibrant colours, while residents and visitors joined in the festivities.

Governors, former governors, traditional rulers, business moguls, sports personalities, golfers and other prominent Nigerians turned out to celebrate the monarch, who is also Chairman of the Delta State Traditional Rulers Council. His colleagues from different kingdoms in Delta State and beyond were equally on hand to share in his moment of glory.

The impressive list of dignitaries included Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri; Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo; Taraba State Governor, Dr Agbu Kefas; former Delta State governors, Chief James Ibori and Senator Ifeanyi Okowa; and Delta State Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme.

Also present were the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III; the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom; the Pere of Gbaramatu Kingdom; the Asagba of Asaba; the Ovie of Idjerhe Kingdom; several other prominent traditional leaders from the north , as well as representatives of the Chief of Army Staff.

Other notable personalities included the Chairman of Vanguard newspaper , Mr Sam Amuka, alongside prominent business leaders, political figures and other well-wishers who came to identify with the revered monarch.

The ten-day programme featured a variety of activities reflecting the monarch’s interests and the cultural heritage of the kingdom. The celebration began with a prayer session in Orerokpe, after which the monarch embarked on visits to major communities across Okpe Kingdom.

He also flagged off a golf tournament at the Athletic Club, Sapele, and a football competition at the Sapele Township Stadium, attracting sports enthusiasts and other participants to this part of his kingdom.

Speaking on the significance of the anniversary, the Unu Okpe (Traditional Prime Minister of Okpe Kingdom), Chief Michael Affe, said the monarch ascended the throne of his ancestors in 2006 following the demise of his predecessor, HRM Orhorho I.

According to him, the past 20 years have witnessed remarkable progress in peace, unity, urban development and educational advancement across the kingdom.

“Today, 20 years after, we look in retrospect with much pride at a reign that has brought exceptional harmony, urban development and educational advancement to Okpe Kingdom. Without a doubt, His Royal Majesty’s kingship has brought unity to Okpe people and positioned the kingdom as a beacon of progress.

“We make bold to say that Okpe Kingdom is more peaceful, more united and more respected across Delta State and Nigeria as a result of HRM’s purposeful leadership,” he said.

Chief Affe explained that the monarch, recognising the vast geographical spread of the kingdom and its estimated 200 communities, introduced administrative reforms by dividing it into districts to strengthen traditional administration and bring governance closer to the people.

He said the kingdom initially had 13 districts, with a 14th district, Ugolo II, recently created by the monarch, adding that district heads were appointed to oversee their respective areas.

Before ascending the throne, the Orodje had an illustrious career in the Nigerian Army, where he retired with the rank of Major General. He occupied several strategic positions, including Director of Army Legal Services, Provost Marshal of the Nigerian Army, General Officer Commanding (GOC), 2 Division, Ibadan, and GOC, 82 Division, Enugu.

He also served as ECOMOG Force Commander in Sierra Leone and Liberia, as well as Commander, Training and Doctrine Command, Nigerian Army, Minna.

In addition to his military career, the monarch studied law and was called to the Nigerian Bar. He also attended the Judge Advocate General’s School in the United States and was awarded an honorary Doctor of Laws (LL.D.)

The Orodje currently serves as Chancellor of the Nigerian Army University, Biu; Chairman of the Delta State Traditional Rulers Council; a member of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria; and Chairman of the Association of Traditional Rulers of Mineral-Producing Communities of Nigeria (TROMPCON).

He was also Chancellor of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Anambra State, from November 24, 2012, to July 2021.

He has several honours and awards to his credit.

The memories of the 20th coronation anniversary will linger for long. The event added additional glamour and beauty to the kingdom and its rich cultural values.

Vanguard News