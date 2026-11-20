By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – IN a renewed commitment, the Federal Government has unveiled a new Executive Order to accelerate Nigeria’s drive towards ending open defecation by 2030.

The unveiling of the Open Defecation Free Nigeria by 2030 and Other Related Matters Order, 2025 coincided with the commemoration of World Toilet Day and the seventh anniversary of the Clean Nigeria campaign in Abuja on Thursday.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Delivery and Coordination in the Office of the Vice President, Akubo Adegbe, described the Executive Order as a decisive step towards translating government commitments into measurable sanitation outcomes.

Shettima said the order marks a transition from fragmented interventions to stronger coordination, measurable results and sustainable national progress.

He called on state and local governments to strengthen accountability, increase sanitation financing and sustain community-led behavioural change

He disclosed that since the launch of the Clean Nigeria campaign in 2019, 185 of the country’s 774 local government areas have attained Open Defecation Free (ODF) status, while Jigawa and Katsina remain the only states certified as ODF nationwide.

While acknowledging the progress recorded, the Vice President warned that the country still had considerable ground to cover, urging states yet to achieve ODF status to establish monthly and quarterly targets and make their progress publicly available.

He also cautioned against a reversal of gains in communities already certified as open defecation-free, stressing the need for sustained monitoring and accountability to protect existing achievements.

According to him, Nigeria must prioritise sustainable financing, reliable data, stronger institutions, effective implementation and continuous behavioural change to achieve the 2030 target.

He also called on state and local governments to take ownership of the campaign by allocating adequate resources and strengthening sanitation institutions, while urging development partners, the private sector, traditional rulers, community leaders and civil society organisations to sustain their support.

Shettima, who chairs the Steering Committee of the Clean Nigeria Project, reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to working with subnational governments, noting that the National Economic Council would also be deployed to advance and sustain the national sanitation agenda.

Linking the campaign to this year’s World Toilet Day theme, “Sanitation and Gender Equality,” the Vice President highlighted the disproportionate burden poor sanitation places on women and girls.

He noted that inadequate access to safe and private sanitation facilities undermines their health, security, dignity, education and participation in economic and social activities.

He called for inclusive policies and investments that address the sanitation needs of women, girls, persons with disabilities and other vulnerable populations.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr Joseph Utsev, in his speech said the Clean Nigeria campaign had evolved beyond public awareness and mobilisation into a national platform for policy coordination, institutional engagement, community participation and performance monitoring.

Utsev highlighted the revised Clean Nigeria Strategy 2025–2030, which is structured around six strategic pillars, as well as the newly introduced Clean Nigeria Real Time Monitoring and Information System designed to improve data management, track implementation and strengthen accountability.

Reflecting on the campaign’s seven-year journey, the minister identified five critical lessons, including the need to translate political commitment into adequate financing and practical action, prevent communities from relapsing into open defecation, strengthen community ownership, adopt a multi-sectoral approach and ensure that reliable data informs planning and resource allocation.

The Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, said the ministry was contributing to the campaign through youth mobilisation and community advocacy, disclosing that more than 1,000 youth volunteers had been trained to promote sanitation awareness and behavioural change.

He said pilot interventions were ongoing in Bauchi, Kaduna, Benue, Ebonyi and Oyo states, adding that young people also had an important role to play in promoting gender-responsive sanitation.

Olawande specifically emphasised menstrual hygiene education, access to safe and private toilet facilities and the need to eliminate the stigma associated with menstruation.

Goodwill messages were also delivered by the former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Esther Walson-Jack, alongside representatives of civil society organisations, professional bodies and development partners, who reaffirmed the importance of collective action in achieving Nigeria’s 2030 open defecation elimination target.