Yari

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Director-General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Abdul’azeez Yari Abubakar, says the people of Zamfara are firmly behind the party despite criticism and what he called insults directed at it.

Yari spoke on Monday at the APC governorship campaign flag-off in Talata-Mafara, Zamfara State. He said the turnout showed the party had the support it needed to win elections at every level in 2027.

“Make sure this message gets to the public: we are determined to deliver victory for the APC, from President Tinubu down to members of the State House of Assembly,” Yari said.

“The overwhelming response to our call demonstrates that, despite the insults and campaigns against the APC, the people of Zamfara have understood our message and are firmly behind the party.”

Supporters gathered at the town’s Eid ground for the rally after welcoming Governor Dauda Lawal’s motorcade to Talata-Mafara, according to the report.

Lawal thanked the crowd and praised supporters for their solidarity, resilience and commitment to peaceful coexistence. “Whenever I turn around and see this mammoth crowd of supporters, I am filled with gratitude,” he said, adding, “At this point, I will simply say, Let us wait for election day and, ultimately, the swearing-in day.”

The APC campaign train is expected to visit other local government areas in Zamfara as the party continues its mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections.