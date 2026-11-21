President Tinubu

By Adeola Badru

President Bola Tinubu has urged the people of Oyo State to sustain their support for the All Progressives Congress, APC, ahead of the 2027 general elections, declaring that continuity was essential for Nigeria’s progress, prosperity and development.

Tinubu, who spoke at the APC presidential campaign rally held at the historic Mapo Hall in Ibadan on Saturday, called on the electorate to remain steadfast in their support for the party, while promising increased investment in education, agriculture, industrialisation and electricity supply.

The President also endorsed Senator Sharafadeen Alli as the APC’s governorship candidate in Oyo State, urging the electorate to vote for him in the forthcoming election.

He said the people of Oyo State had overwhelmingly supported the APC in the previous election and should not abandon the party, stressing that their continued backing would help secure a better future for their children and generations yet unborn.

The rally was preceded by the arrival of the President at the Ladoke Akintola Airport, Ibadan, where the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, and other members of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs received him.

Addressing the political gathering at Mapo Hall, Tinubu called on the electorate to sustain their loyalty to the APC, describing the party as their own political platform.

“I just want to say thank you. Thank you for all you have been doing and all the support you have given to APC. APC is our party. It’s your party. Is it clear?” he said.

The President reminded the electorate that they had overwhelmingly supported the APC in the previous election, urging them to remain committed to the party as the country prepares for another general election.

“You voted overwhelmingly for APC last time. You must stay the course. You must. For the sake of progress, prosperity of our country, development, for your children and our great-grandchildren,” the president said.

He stressed that the decisions being taken by the present generation must create opportunities for future generations to benefit from the country’s development.

“Our future children must benefit from the hope of Nigeria,” the President said.

He added that the country must prioritise education and agriculture to ensure that younger generations had the opportunity to thrive.

“We must give them the right education, invest in agriculture,” he said.

Bayelsa boat accident victims

Before addressing the political gathering, Tinubu called for a minute’s silence in honour of those who lost their lives in a boat accident in Bayelsa State.

The President expressed sympathy with the bereaved families and the people of the state, assuring them of the nation’s solidarity during their period of grief.

“To show respect and appreciate those who lost their lives when the boat capsized in Bayelsa State. We show solidarity and sympathy.

“Our condolences go to the people of Bayelsa State and the bereaved families. And we have one minute of silence,” he said.

The President also announced that his administration had signed an agreement with a Chinese company, U-Turn, to reopen the old Leyland factory in Ibadan, describing the initiative as part of efforts to revive industrial activities in Oyo State.

Tinubu said the factory would be reopened for the production of public transport vehicles and the establishment of automobile assembly plants, promising that his administration would continue to attract industries to the state.

“For Oyo State, we have just signed an agreement with China’s Yutong to reopen the old Leyland factory in Ibadan. We are reopening it to produce public transport vehicles and establish an automobile assembly plant there. We will continue to bring industries. You will see progress and development,” he added.

The announcement was also welcomed by Olubadan, who expressed appreciation to the President for infrastructure projects being undertaken across the country, particularly in the South-West.

The monarch specifically mentioned the Leyland Motor Assembly in Ibadan, the Ibadan-Ijebu-Ode Road and the Ibadan-Oyo Road, saying the projects would help address longstanding infrastructure challenges.

Tinubu also assured the people of Oyo State that electricity supply would improve, expressing confidence in the efforts of the Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, and his team.

“You will see, and I guarantee you an improvement in electricity. Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe is really working hard with his team.”

Tinubu also used the occasion to recognise the contributions of APC elders and leaders, particularly those who had continued to support the party over the years.

He specifically mentioned former Ogun State Governor, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, and former Osun State Governor, Chief Bisi Akande, commending them and other party elders for their commitment to the APC.

“Now it is time to say thank you to all the elders, starting from Aremo Olusegun Osoba, Chief Bisi Akande, and others who have been holding the flag and supporting the party ever since. I salute sincerely,” he said.

The President also acknowledged traditional rulers in Oyo State, including the Olubadan of Ibadanland and the Soun of Ogbomoso, saying he had seen and spoken with them.

“I salute Olubadan. I’ve seen him. Soun of Ogbomosho and all the other obas. I’ve spoken with them. They will support you in every way possible,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the traditional rulers would continue to support the APC, saying he had interacted with them and believed they would assist the party in every way possible.

The President, however, took a swipe at opposition parties, dismissing their capacity and urging the electorate not to be distracted by them.

“And there is a party around that cannot hold anything, please don’t look at them, they are mediocre,” he said.

Tinubu subsequently declared his support for Senator Sharafadeen Alli as the APC’s governorship candidate in Oyo State, urging the electorate to vote for him in the 2027 election.

“I will show you the governorship candidate in Oyo State that you must vote for, and is Sen. Sharafadeen Alli,” the President said.

Olubadan

Earlier, the President was received at the Ladoke Akintola Airport, Ibadan, by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, and scores of monarchs drawn from the various traditional councils across Oyo State.

The monarchs, who arrived at the airport at about 1.30pm, were drawn from Ibadan, Ibarapa, Oyo, Ogbomoso and Oke-Ogun zones I and II.

Their presence was to reaffirm the position of leading South-West monarchs at their recent meeting in Ibadan on Tinubu’s re-election.

Welcoming the President and his entourage on behalf of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs, the Olubadan, who is also the chairman of the council, described Tinubu as the leader the monarchs had been waiting to receive.

“This is the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu that we have been waiting for,” the Olubadan said.

The monarch contended that, just as a man’s gifts could make a way for him, so could the work of his hands.

He appreciated the President for the infrastructure development projects being undertaken nationwide, particularly in the South-West, describing them as works in progress.

Olubadan said the projects should be completed before fresh requests were made for additional ones.

He expressed gratitude to Tinubu for the Leyland Motor Assembly project in Ibadan, the Ibadan-Ijebu-Ode Road and the Ibadan-Oyo Road, among others.

According to him, many of the roads had previously fallen into a terrible state of disrepair, exposing commuters to untold suffering.

In his remarks, Tinubu thanked the monarchs for their prayers and co-operation, urging them to prevail on their subjects to come out en masse and vote in the forthcoming election.

The President stressed that mass participation in the election was important.

Other monarchs in attendance included the Soun of Ogbomoso, the Eleruwa of Eruwa, the Aseyin of Iseyin, the Okere of Saki, the Onpetu of Ijeru, the Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, the Onigboho of Igboho, the Alagere of Ago-Are, the Olokaka of Okaka, the Ona Onibode of Igboho, the Akibio of Ilora, the Olu of Fiditi and the Alajawa of Ajaawa.

Members of the Olubadan-in-Council were also present at the airport to receive the President.

Hoodlums clash

Meanwhile, chaos broke out at the APC presidential campaign rally in Ibadan on Saturday as hoodlums clashed at the campaign ground before the arrival of President Tinubu.

The incident, which occurred at the rally venue, involved multiple gunshots fired into the air as the crowd of APC supporters scampered for safety.

Our correspondent observed some of the hoodlums dragging the firearm shot by an unidentified man amid the chaos.

The brief scuffle reportedly escalated as some hoodlums hurled sticks and placards towards the media stand, dispersing the crowd.

The incident disrupted activities at the campaign ground before the President’s arrival, with supporters fleeing in different directions as the situation deteriorated.

Vanguard News