Professor Nentawe Yilwatda

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, has presented the party’s flags and its symbolic broom to its governorship candidates in Enugu, Abia and Ebonyi states and told them to turn their campaigns into landslide victories in the 2027 general elections.

The candidates are Peter Ndubuisi Mbah of Enugu State, Eric Chinemuecheya Opah of Abia State and Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru of Ebonyi State.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Information Strategy, Abimbola Tooki, Yilwatda told the candidates to fly the party’s flag proudly in their states, carry its message to every community and constituency, and mobilise voters for resounding wins at the polls.

The presentation took place on Friday at the APC presidential campaign rally in Enugu, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Yilwatda made it through to Vice President Kashim Shettima in the presence of governors, members of the National Working Committee (NWC), elected officials and party stakeholders from across the country.

He described the exercise as a demonstration of the party’s confidence in its candidates and its resolve to consolidate its strength across the federation.

Yilwatda reserved his most emphatic charge for Nwifuru, the Ebonyi State Governor and APC governorship candidate, whom he urged to fly the party’s flag high and ensure that Ebonyi delivers an overwhelming harvest of votes for the APC.

He told Opah, the party’s Abia governorship candidate, to take the flag across the state, deepen the party’s appeal at the grassroots and mobilise voters to deliver victory in the 2027 governorship election.

Using the broom as an electoral metaphor, the National Chairman urged the candidates to make the most of every political opportunity to sweep votes for the APC on election day.

He said the broom stands for more than the party’s identity. In his words as reported in the statement, it carries the party’s enduring message of unity, collective strength, political organisation and the determination to win through coordinated efforts.

Yilwatda called on party leaders, members, supporters and grassroots mobilisers in the three states to close ranks and work together for the success of the candidates and the party’s wider electoral aspirations.

He said the burden of winning elections does not rest on the candidates alone. Every party member, he said, has a role in strengthening the party’s structures, widening its support base and communicating the achievements and vision of the Tinubu administration.

The National Chairman also pointed to President Tinubu’s leadership and the collective commitment of party stakeholders to consolidating the APC’s political dominance and delivering on its Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Enugu rally, he said, gave the party another opportunity to show its organisational capacity, national reach and determination to approach the 2027 elections as a united political family.

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