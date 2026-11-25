…faults President over ‘Olanipekun is taken’ remark

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The National Rescue Movement (NRM) has challenged President Bola Tinubu to seek re-election in 2027 on the strength of his performance rather than create the impression that he is already preparing for post-election legal battles.

The party was reacting to Tinubu’s reported remark that Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Wole Olanipekun, was “already taken”, describing it as a troubling signal about the President’s attitude towards the 2027 general elections.

In a statement by Shedrach Oka, Director-General of the NRM Presidential Campaign Council, on November 25, the party said although Tinubu had the right to engage any lawyer of his choice, publicly declaring that a prominent election petition lawyer had already been secured raised questions about his confidence in the electorate.

Oka argued that a President confident in his administration’s achievements should take his scorecard to Nigerians and seek their mandate rather than appear to anticipate legal battles after the elections.

“A leader who is confident in his policy reforms, economic stewardship, and popular acceptance does not need to preemptively stockpile Senior Advocates. Instead, such a leader takes his scorecard directly to the Nigerian people, trusting that tangible achievements will secure an overwhelming mandate at the polls,” he said.

The party insisted that the outcome of elections should be determined by voters, not advance preparations for election petition tribunals.

“The National Rescue Movement maintains that elections must be decisively won at the polling units, not preemptively strategising for the tribunals,” the statement said.

It stressed that lawyers, regardless of their standing at the Bar, were advocates for their clients and not dispensers of justice, which remained the exclusive preserve of the courts under the Constitution and the law.

Turning to the growing tension in the political space, the NRM recalled Tinubu’s earlier remark that “all is fair in politics”, expressing concern over what it described as a subsequent rise in political thuggery and attacks involving rival political parties.

The party alleged that the incidents had resulted in deaths and injuries, condemning the violence and urging security agencies to enforce the law impartially, irrespective of political affiliations.

“Politicians should be more careful and sensitive as people are agitated already by the current state of affairs of the country,” Oka said.

The NRM also urged political leaders to exercise restraint in their public statements, warning that comments intended one way could be interpreted differently and potentially worsen the country’s security challenges.

“Mr President, we need more hygiene in our body politics, not tantrums that breed suspicion or innuendos that impact negatively on national security,” the statement added.

The party called for a political culture in which performance, accountability and public confidence determine electoral victory, insisting that the ballot, not anticipated tribunal battles, must remain supreme.