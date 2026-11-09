2027 will test clarity of Nigeria’s legal framework on electoral justice – INEC

INEC Chairman, Joash Amupitan

…warns AI, digital threats may spill into courtrooms

… as 375 tribunal judges take oath

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday said the 2027 general elections would test not only its operational preparedness but also the effectiveness and clarity of the nation’s legal framework for electoral justice.

According to the Commission, the political stability of the nation will depend not only on how efficiently it conducts elections, but equally on how courageously, transparently and justly the judiciary adjudicates the disputes that follow.

The Chairman of the electoral body, Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, spoke at the opening ceremony of a three-day workshop for Justices of the Court of Appeal and members of the 2027 election petition tribunals held at the Body of Benchers Complex in Abuja.

The workshop was preceded by the inauguration of 375 judges who will serve on tribunals that will hear election petitions filed by aggrieved parties across the country.

Section 285(1) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, vests in the President of the Court of Appeal the responsibility of constituting Election Petition Tribunals for the adjudication of disputes arising from National and State Houses of Assembly and Governorship elections.

Similarly, Section 134(3)(a) and (b) of the Electoral Act, 2026, prescribes the timelines for constituting the tribunals and opening their registries.

Describing the workshop’s theme, “Election Tribunal as a Tool for Political Stability,” as apt, the INEC Chairman stressed that, with the general election scheduled to commence on January 16, 2027, the Commission recognises that the legitimacy of the country’s constitutional democracy rests upon impartial electoral administration and fearless judicial adjudication.

He said: “While INEC manages the ballot, deploys technology, and safeguards the voter franchise, the Election Petition Tribunals stand as the ultimate guardians of democratic legitimacy.

“When political contestations overflow from polling units into the courtroom, the Judiciary provides the constitutional sanctuary where grievances are transformed into peace, unlawful shortcuts are corrected, and the sovereign choice of the electorate is vindicated under the Rule of Law.

“The credibility of elections cannot be measured solely by the conduct of voting or the declaration of results. It depends equally on public confidence that electoral disputes will be determined independently, fairly and in accordance with the law.

“Citizens must be assured not only that their votes count, but also that the legal system is capable of protecting their democratic choices.

“The consequences of electoral judgments frequently extend beyond candidates and political parties. They affect public confidence, the legitimacy of elected institutions and democratic stability.

“Judicial scrutiny also provides an important mechanism of accountability for election administration. Where actions or omissions are challenged, the courts determine their legal consequences.

“The Commission respects these constitutional boundaries and remains committed to compliance with valid judicial decisions,” the INEC boss added.

He also warned that digital threats posed by Artificial Intelligence “will inevitably spill into the courtrooms.”

“Election Petition Tribunals will confront novel evidentiary challenges, including fabricated digital clips presented as proof of malpractice, or, conversely, legitimate video evidence dismissed by bad actors as AI-generated deepfakes – a phenomenon known as the Liar’s Dividend.

“To safeguard political stability, Tribunals must apply rigorous evidentiary standards under Section 84 of the Evidence Act regarding electronic evidence.

“Demonstrating digital provenance, forensic chain of custody, and reliance on certified data directly from INEC will be vital to prevent synthetic digital fabrications from misleading the courts,” Prof. Amupitan, SAN, added.

While declaring the workshop open, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, maintained that the 2027 general elections will be a defining moment in the country’s democratic journey.

She said the Judiciary must be ready to discharge its constitutional responsibilities within the demanding timelines prescribed by law.

“Public confidence in our electoral process depends, in no small measure, on the assurance that disputes arising from elections will be resolved fairly, competently and without undue delay,” she added.

In his goodwill message, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, noted that the Electoral Act 2026 introduced far-reaching reforms aimed at strengthening electoral transparency, promoting internal party democracy, modernising electoral administration and redefining the framework for electoral disputes.

He said the innovations represent a significant recalibration of Nigeria’s electoral framework ahead of the general elections.

“Their ultimate transformative impact will depend on effective enforcement by INEC, compliance by political parties and judicial interpretation,” the AGF stated.

For her part, the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, said the inauguration of the tribunal judges highlighted a collective commitment to constitutional democracy, the rule of law and the integrity of Nigeria’s electoral process.

“This gathering is more than a ceremonial event; it is an important institutional preparation for one of the most consequential responsibilities entrusted to the Judiciary.

“The credibility of democracy depends not only on the conduct of elections but also on the existence of impartial, effective and timely mechanisms for resolving electoral disputes.

“Through the fair determination of such disputes, the Judiciary safeguards the people’s mandate, upholds constitutional supremacy and sustains public confidence in democratic governance,” the Court of Appeal President stated.

She urged the judges to be mindful that the Judiciary will be subject to considerable public scrutiny because of their actions.

Justice Dongban-Mensem disclosed that the 375 tribunal judges were nominated from various courts and judicial institutions across the country.

“Of this number, 138 are returning members with previous Tribunal experience, while 237 are newly nominated members,” she added.

The occasion also saw the launch of the Second Edition of the Judicial Electoral Manual (JEM) by the CJN.