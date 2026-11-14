2027: Why Peter Obi could win presidential election

Peter Obi

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- AHEAD of next year’s elections, the National leadership of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, has already predicted an overwhelming victory for its presidential candidate, Peter Obi. They said the platform presents a formidable pathway to victory for the party.

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The party said both the South-East and South-South are firmly blocked, and the North-West and North-East are equally blocked for Obi/ Kwankwaso for January 16, 2027 presidential election.

According to the NDC, the 2023 election already demonstrated Obi’s clear electoral strength across the North-Central, where he carried Plateau, Nasarawa, and the FCT, stressing that Nigerians are ready to look past incumbency and deliver a decisive mandate for Peter Obi and the NDC.

Speaking with Vanguard exclusively, the spokesperson, NDC National Campaign Council, Dr. Chiogo Constance Ikokwu said those who mistake Peter Obi’s gentlemanly demeanor for weakness overlook what she described as the grit and resilience of a leader who grew up navigating the tough, street-smart realities of Onitsha.

The NDC National Campaign Council Spokesperson said another major advantage for the party that would contribute to its victory next year is that Kwankwasiyya movement is no pushover when it comes to electoral sturdiness against the backdrop that the group had been tested, it is a disciplined one and ready to defend its mandate at the polls.

Ikokwu, who noted that no sensible election rigger would wish to confront the potent combination of the Obidient and Kwankwasiyya (OK) movements, stressed that as many voters demonstrated in the previous cycle, financial inducements on election day will not stop struggling citizens from voting their conscience, adding that Nigerians are ready to look past incumbency and deliver a decisive mandate for Peter Obi and the NDC.

The NDC said Obi will win the presidential election despite the fact that critics often point to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, boasting over 30 aligned state governors as an insurmountable advantage, stressing that Nigerian political history had proven it that governors do not cast votes, but citizens do.

According to the NDC, In 2015, an incumbent president backed by the vast majority of state governors was defeated at the polls, and even in 2023, President Bola Tinubu lost key states where his most enthusiastic governors held sway, including Lagos, Kaduna under Nasir El-Rufai, and Imo.

The NDC spokesperson said: “The 2027 Nigerian presidential election is shaping up not merely as a contest between political parties, but as a decisive referendum between entrenched incumbency and the survival of ordinary citizens.

“Looking closely at the political mathematics, grassroots momentum, and prevailing economic realities, the joint ticket of Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso on the platform of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presents a formidable pathway to victory.

“First, the sheer electoral arithmetic of an Obi–Kwankwaso alliance fundamentally alters Nigeria’s political landscape. In 2023, running separately without the backing of a single sitting state governor, Peter Obi won 12 states, including the Federal Capital Territory, on the strength of an organic, youth-driven Obidient movement across the South and North-Central.

“Also consider that while INEC officially declared Tinubu the winner of Rivers State, Nigerians know who truly won that state.

The Kwakwanso factor

“Meanwhile, Rabiu Kwankwaso commanded a disciplined, revolutionary Kwankwasiyya grassroots network that dominated Kano and resonated deeply across the core North. Uniting these two massive, people-powered movements under the NDC bridges Nigeria’s traditional North–South divide, creating a broad coalition that rivals any political machine in Nigerian presidential history.”

Ikokwu further said, “Unlike the Obi-Kwankwaso alliance, the Tinubu-Shettima ticket faces no viable path to victory. Both the South-East and South-South are firmly blocked, and the North-West and North-East are equally blocked. Moreover, the 2023 election already demonstrated Obi’s clear electoral strength across the North-Central, where he carried Plateau, Nasarawa, and the FCT.

“Critics often point to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) boasting over 30 aligned state governors as an insurmountable advantage. Yet Nigerian political history proves that governors do not cast votes—citizens do. In 2015, an incumbent president backed by the vast majority of state governors was defeated at the polls, and even in 2023, President Bola Tinubu lost key states where his most enthusiastic governors held sway, including Lagos, Kaduna under Nasir El-Rufai, and Imo.

“Equally, the Kwankwasiyya movement is no pushover when it comes to electoral sturdiness; the group is tested, disciplined, and ready to defend its mandate at the polls.

“Simply put, no sensible election rigger would wish to confront the potent combination of the Obidient and Kwankwasiyya (OK) movements. Unlike in 2023, when organizational gaps left opposition tallies vulnerable, the NDC is actively building disciplined, lawful structures to guard and protect every ballot across Nigeria’s 176,000 polling units.

“Backed by over 200 million citizens determined to stand firm at the polls through peaceful civic vigilance and overwhelming turnout, intimidation or vote-buying will not override the will of the Nigerian people. As many voters demonstrated in the previous cycle, financial inducements on election day will not stop struggling citizens from voting their conscience.

Economy

“Above all, 2027 is a battle between the ruling establishment and millions of suffering Nigerians. Never in Nigeria’s peacetime history has the cost of basic human survival escalated by over 500 percent in such a short span. Staple foods have slipped out of reach, with a bag of rice surging from roughly ₦15,000 to over ₦70,000, while relentless fuel price hikes have crippled transportation, small businesses, and household incomes.

Speaking on debt burden exceeding $120 billion by the present government as an advantage for Peter Obi to win the election, the NDC spokesperson said, “Simultaneously, the administration has presided over a total public debt burden exceeding $120 billion, alongside an independent inquiry into how borrowed funds and subsidy savings have been managed, without delivering tangible improvements in power supply, healthcare, or security. Today, no one is safe in Nigeria, thanks to President Tinubu. Nigerians are not fools.

“They will cast their votes recognizing that President Tinubu failed to keep his 2023 campaign promises, and they are set to hold him accountable at the ballot box for the reckless manner in which he removed the fuel subsidy, a decision that has brought average citizens to their knees. At the polls, voters will demand a clear answer: Where are the savings from the removal of the fuel subsidy? That is, where is our money that Peter Obi has been asking?”

Citing insecurity and hunger in the as parameters that will work against the President Tinubu led government, Ikokwu said, “Nowhere will the political fallout of this hardship be felt more acutely than in Northern Nigeria, where acute hunger and persistent insecurity have pushed communities to the brink. Beyond immediate survival, Northern voters are also weighing the strategic question of 2031 and national leadership succession, comparing the proven grassroots loyalty and developmental record of Kwankwaso alongside Obi against the current administration’s trajectory.

“Ultimately, 2027 offers Nigerians a stark choice: between a ticket anchored in verifiable enterprise, prudence, and transparent wealth creation, and an incumbent establishment burdened by economic hardship and long-standing controversies over the origins of its wealth. Faced with empty stomachs and broken promises, Nigerians are ready to look past incumbency and deliver a decisive mandate for Peter Obi and the NDC.”

Vanguard News