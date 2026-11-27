Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has said the North has sufficient reasons to vote for President Bola Tinubu in the January 16, 2027 presidential election, citing what he described as unprecedented infrastructure development and investments in education and other sectors under the administration.

Sani said presidential candidates should campaign based on their records in public office rather than make fresh promises, insisting that northern voters would assess what each of them had done for the region before seeking its support.

The governor spoke at a programme organised by Arewa Think Tank, a pro-northern political organisation, which endorsed Tinubu and Sani for re-election in 2027.

He said all leading presidential candidates had held public offices in the past and should be prepared to account for their contributions to the North.

According to him, the era of campaigning with promises is over, as voters are now interested in evaluating the performance of candidates.

Sani argued that the North had witnessed significant development in the last three and a half years under Tinubu, particularly in road infrastructure.

He disclosed that the President had approved N600 billion for the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano highway, which he said had previously been abandoned, adding that the project would soon be completed.

The governor also listed several federal road projects across the three geopolitical zones in the North.

“The Federal Government has embarked on constructing 1,300 kilometres of road projects in the North-West, 1,400 kilometres of roads in the North-East and 1,200 kilometres of roads in the North-Central. Put together, this is unprecedented in Northern Nigeria,” he said.

Giving a breakdown of completed projects, Sani said 348 kilometres of roads had been completed in the North-West, almost 400 kilometres in the North-East and about 355 kilometres in the North-Central.

He added that other projects were at various stages of completion, ranging from 60 to 80 per cent.

“How can anyone tell us not to vote for a man like that?” he asked.

On education, the governor said Tinubu’s establishment of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) had improved access to tertiary education, particularly for students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

He disclosed that 63 per cent of beneficiaries of the student loan scheme were from Northern Nigeria.

Sani also said about 70 per cent of beneficiaries of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme were from the North, describing the initiative as an opportunity to equip young people with practical and employable skills.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has done a lot for us, and we will come out on 16th January 2027 to repay him with our votes in Northern Nigeria,” he said.

The governor urged northern political leaders to begin developing a blueprint for the region ahead of 2031, when he said power would return to the North.

He also expressed confidence in Tinubu’s electoral prospects in Kaduna State, predicting that the President would secure 80 per cent of the votes in the state.

“No presidential candidate will even have 25 per cent by the grace of God in Kaduna State, apart from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We are giving Asiwaju 80 per cent; the rest can share the remaining 20 per cent,” he said.

Explaining his support for Tinubu, Sani said the President’s interventions had contributed to developments in Kaduna State’s health, education, agriculture and transport sectors.

He cited the ongoing N178 billion Mando-Birnin Gwari road project and the Zaria-Soba-Pambegua road projects as examples of federal government interventions in the state.

He also listed the proposed Kaduna Light Rail Project and disclosed that the groundbreaking ceremony for the Jema’a-Kwoi road project would take place the following week.

Sani further noted that Kaduna State had benefited from federal appointments, pointing out that the Minister of Defence, the Minister of Environment and the Chairman of the National Sports Commission were from the state.