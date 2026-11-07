2027: Why is Obi facing attacks despite finishing third in 2023? – Utomi

A combo of Prof. Pat Utomi and Peter Obi

Professor of Political Economy, Pat Utomi, has questioned the criticism directed at former Anambra State Governor and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, asking why he continues to face attacks despite finishing third in the 2023 presidential election.

Utomi raised the question in a post on his verified X handle on Saturday, saying the level of hostility towards Obi deserved an explanation.

“There is no convincing explanation for why a candidate who finished third in the 2023 presidential election attracts this level of hostility from all directions.

“The intensity of the attacks raises questions that Nigerians deserve answers to. Perhaps one day, we will finally understand what really happened in 2023,” Utomi wrote.

Although Utomi did not mention any individual or political party in his post, his comments came after criticism from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima, including the senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole.

Recall that Tinubu took a swipe at Obi at the All Progressives Congress (APC) rally held at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on Friday, accusing the former Anambra governor of failing to tackle erosion during his time in office while contrasting it with his own record as Lagos State governor.

“He’s in one party; they called NDC, who is running for president; he ran away from erosion in Anambra State. He could not confront erosion,” Tinubu said.

“I, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, confronted the Atlantic Ocean; I tamed it for you. Umo Eno confronted the erosion in Akwa Ibom, and it’s working for you.”

Similarly, Shettima at the same event accused Obi of losing the goodwill he previously enjoyed among Nigerians, alleging that the NDC candidate had relied on false claims and misleading statistics.

“And clearly this gentle man has run himself out of this race with his lies and bogus statistics. We warned him that he’ll get to that.

“Peter Obi has clearly messed up and squandered away his goodwill; he no longer excites when he speaks these days. He draws suspicions; it’s too bad for him.”

Oshiomhole, during an appearance on Channels TV Politics Today on Thursday, described the Obi as a trader who has failed to present an alternative to Tinubu’s policies ahead of the 2027 general election.

“Peter Obi has not offered any alternative. I think it is you or someone else who asked him for security. What will you do differently? He said it’s in his heart.

“I’ve always said that Peter Obi is a trader; the logic of a trader is short-term turnover. A statesman that Tinubu represents thinks of the next generation,” he said.

According to the 2023 election official results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Obi, who contested on the platform of the Labour Party, polled 6,101,533 votes to finish third behind President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, who scored 8,794,726 votes, and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, who secured 6,984,520 votes.