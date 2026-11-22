By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

As the 2027 general elections draw closer, an increasingly important question is emerging in Northern Nigeria: Who speaks for the North, and whose position represents the collective interests of the region?

The question has assumed greater significance amid the lingering leadership crisis in the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), one of the North’s longstanding socio-political platforms, and growing disagreements among prominent Northern politicians, elder statesmen and interest groups over the direction the region should take in the next general elections.

For decades, the ACF provided an important platform for articulating Northern interests, engaging governments and promoting regional cohesion.

However, its current internal disagreements, involving its Board of Trustees and National Executive Committee, have raised questions about its ability to provide the kind of unified regional leadership expected of it at a critical political moment.

The dispute has reportedly degenerated into competing claims of authority, allegations of constitutional breaches and disagreements over the management of the organisation’s affairs.

The development may create an opening for other political and socio-cultural platforms to occupy the space traditionally associated with the ACF.

Indeed, the struggle over who represents Northern opinion became more apparent on Wednesday when the Arewa Emerging Elites Round Table challenged some prominent Northern figures over their criticism of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

At a press conference in Kaduna, the group, through its chairman, Abubakar A. Kurawa, faulted Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, Dr Usman Bugaje, former Minister Adamu Maina Waziri and former National Health Insurance Scheme Executive Secretary, Prof Usman Yusuf, for what it described as presenting partisan political positions as the collective position of Northern Nigeria.

In a briefing titled, Stop Hiding Naked Partisanship Behind the Sacred Robes of Arewa Eldership: You Do Not Speak for the North!, the organisation questioned the mandate under which the four personalities purportedly spoke for the region.

It argued that neither previous public offices nor political prominence automatically conferred the authority to determine the political direction of the 19 Northern states.

The group particularly questioned whether traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth organisations, professional associations, farmers, traders and ordinary citizens had been adequately consulted before positions were presented as representing the North.

It also challenged the former public office holders to demonstrate their contributions to regional development, insisting that discussions about Northern leadership should go beyond political rhetoric to measurable achievements.

Meanwhile, Murtala Mohammed, an Kaduna based critic, said the intervention has also brought another dimension to the debate: Whether those challenging the authority of established Northern voices are themselves speaking from a sufficiently broad regional mandate.

“The argument is significant because the four personalities criticised by the group are entitled, like other Nigerians, to express their political opinions and question government policies”, he said. “The more important distinction is between expressing personal or partisan positions and claiming to represent an entire region.”

Political realignments

The controversy comes against the background of increasing political realignments ahead of 2027.

While some Northern politicians and groups have expressed reservations about the Tinubu administration, others are advocating continuity and greater engagement with the Federal Government.

At the Kaduna Summit on Inclusivity, Good Governance and Sustainable Development organised by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation on Wednesday, former Niger State Governor, Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, endorsed Governor Uba Sani for a second term, citing his administration’s record in security, education, healthcare, agriculture and infrastructure.

The foundation’s Director-General, Abubakar Gambo Umar, also highlighted the importance of continuity and inclusive governance.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, represented by Deputy Speaker Ado Doguwa, called for accountability and constructive criticism while acknowledging continuing security challenges, particularly in Southern Kaduna.

Governor Uba Sani, however, went beyond the immediate Kaduna political debate, urging the foundation to mobilise Northern leaders towards developing a comprehensive regional development agenda.

He recalled the vision of the late Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello, for a united, peaceful and self-sufficient North, arguing that subsequent generations of leaders had departed from that vision.

His call raises an important question: Can Northern leaders agree on a common development agenda despite their differences over political parties, presidential succession and the 2027 elections?

Platforms

There are also other emerging platforms. The League of Northern Democrats, led by former Kano State Governor Ibrahim Shekarau, has been engaging the ACF, Northern Elders Forum and Middle Belt Forum on the possibility of building a common front around the region’s challenges.

Yet, the existence of several organisations does not necessarily translate into a coherent regional voice.

“The North’s problems extend beyond political representation. Insecurity, poverty, unemployment, educational backwardness, agricultural difficulties, infrastructure deficits and economic hardship require sustained engagement and measurable interventions,” said Murtala.

“Consequently, the question of who speaks for the North should not be reduced to who supports or opposes Tinubu, who wants power returned to the region or which political camp commands the loudest following.

“Neither should the North be treated as a politically homogeneous constituency whose millions of people must necessarily subscribe to one political position”.

The ACF crisis therefore presents an opportunity for serious introspection.

Its founding mission of promoting Northern unity and socio-economic advancement remains relevant, but rebuilding confidence in the organisation requires resolving its internal disagreements and restoring its institutional credibility.

Similarly, emerging Arewa groups must demonstrate inclusiveness, independence and accountability rather than simply becoming competing platforms for political interests.

Ultimately, Northern leadership ahead of 2027 should be measured not by the ability to mobilise endorsements, issue press statements or condemn political opponents, but by the capacity to develop a common agenda, build consensus across regional divides and hold governments accountable.

ACF speaks

Reacting, the National Publicity Secretary of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Prof. Tukur Muhammad Baba, told Sunday Vanguard that differences of opinion within the forum were natural and should not be mistaken for a breakdown of unity or purpose.

He said such differences did not detract from the forum’s commitment to consultation, constructive engagement and advocacy on issues of common interest, including good governance in all its ramifications.

He explained that the ACF remained committed to holding elected officials accountable, promoting the fight against corruption and advocating policies that would advance the welfare of the people. Baba noted that the forum had consistently called on governments at all levels to intensify efforts to tackle insecurity, stressing that it had never relented in demanding decisive action against the persistent security challenges confronting the North.

Pundits argue that the North does not necessarily need one political voice, but needs credible institutions capable of accommodating different voices while agreeing on the fundamental interests of its people.

Until that happens, the question of who speaks for the North may remain one of the most contentious issues in the region’s politics ahead of 2027.

Vanguard News